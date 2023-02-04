The Denham Springs High boys soccer team used quite a different formula to win its Division I playoff opener.
Eight different players scored, helping the No. 7-seeded Yellow Jackets to an 8-0 mercy rule win over No. 26 Hammond on Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“Overall, I was happy with how we played, but it wasn’t perfect,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said. “We finished a ton and we created really good chances. We moved the ball well. There were a couple of sloppy things that we’re going to clean up, but for the most part, I thought we played really well. Part of what’s exciting about that is that’s our first mercy rule of the season. We knew this year we weren’t going to score quite as much but were going to be really good defensively. It seems like we’re playing our best football at the right time of the year. Everything’s really starting to come together, and that’s a very positive outlook for us when we need it the most.”
The Yellow Jackets will face the winner of Saturday’s match between No. 10 Baton Rouge High and No. 23 Pineville in the regional round.
Hilliard gave the Tors credit for their effort early in the match.
“Hammond came out full swinging and played really well, played really intense, pressed the heck out of us for the first five-10 minutes or so,” Hilliard said. “We kind of expected that. We knew they were going to fight hard, so they came out and really took it at us.”
Jorden Moore scored off a corner kick roughly 15 minutes into the match for a 1-0 lead, which quickly expanded to a 4-0 advantage by halftime.
Hilliard said the match was called early with about 15 minutes left in the second half after the Yellow Jackets got four more goals.
Moore, JT Turner, Sammy Hernandez, Kevin Martinez, Jankell Arias, Hayden Baio, Alex Williams and Lane Fontenot scored goals for the Yellow Jackets.
“We knew this year going into it that we needed goals from a lot of different areas,” Hilliard said. “If we scored eight goals last year, you could probably guess it would look something like four goals from (former DSHS players) Axel (Agurcia) or three goals from Axel and then two from Blaze Restivo, two from Clay (Fontenot), something like that, where this year, we’ve spread the ball out so well and all of the guys just play so unselfishly they don’t care who scores. Everybody wants to score, but they’re on board with ‘Let’s get a goal. I don’t care if it’s an assist, if it’s a goal for me or how it is.’ It’s good to see that many different guys getting involved in the scoring where in years past we’ve really concentrated between one or two players.”
Hilliard also praised his team’s defensive effort.
“I thought we were really calm,” he said. “We had a really good understanding of when it just needed to be cleared and put up field and an understanding of when it was worth it to settle the ball down, build it out of the back, move it around a little bit,” Hilliard said.
“They didn’t get any scoring opportunities from close,” Hilliard continued. “They had a couple of really nice shots from 20-25 out that (DSHS keeper) Tate Fuentes was able to handle, one of which he had to push over the top of the bar and give them a corner on just a really, really well struck ball from Hammond’s center-mid number 11 (Adam Cervantes). Tate did his thing. Back line did their thing. One of the consistents this year is we don’t give up many goals. They were doing their job.”
