WALKER – Walker High didn’t waste any time in their 6-0 victory over Broadmoor on Wednesday night, scoring less than a minute after the first whistle.
While the Buccaneers defense was still trying to get organized, Matthew Crawford scored on a relatively uncontested run toward the goal. His shot found the net, and the rout was on.
Coach Todd Wall thought that start was more than enough to energize his team.
“We have a fairly young squad,” Wall said. “So, getting a little bit of an advantage always helps us get a little confidence going and allows us to calm down a little bit.”
It took until the 22nd minute before the Wildcats (3-1-1) netted their second goal after Gaberiel Collins scored a goal that more closely resembled a cross.
Broadmoor’s goalkeeper got a finger on the ball but couldn’t stop it from finding the side netting.
Walker scored two quick goals before halftime to make it 4-0 with a goal from Evan Kimbel in the 36th minute and a penalty kick from Michael Carter two minutes later heading into the half.
Kimbel came back for seconds early on the second half, scoring off a corner when his shot took a deflection off traffic in the box and went into the net.
In the waning moments of the match, Kimbel recorded his hat trick for the 6-0 victory.
“This team, they don’t quit,” Wall said. “They don’t have quit.”
Kimbel has usually served in a more defensive role for Walker, but ahead of the game Wall wanted to see what Kimbel’s speed could produce at the top of the Wildcats’ attack.
“Oh my gosh, I was so happy,” Kimbel said. “We had a lot of players missing in the beginning of the year so I’m really happy that I could finally play up top and actually use my speed to my advantage.”
Said Wall: “We thought we’d give him a shot up top. I think we’ll be playing him both on defense and offense throughout the year depending on who our opponents are. He’s a versatile player like that. He’s able to play both positions and help us out in both spots.”
Walker outshot Broadmoor (1-1-0) by a wide margin, 15 to four and placed 12 of their shots on target. The Buccaneers only had one shot on target.
“All in all, I feel the boys are working together really, really well so far this year,” Wall said. “We have a long season to go so I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I am very pleased with the way we’re communicating and the way we’re trying to control the ball. We’re not quite there yet but it’s on the way.”
Kimbel's excited about the start to the season.
“Overall, tonight we played pretty well,” he said. “Last year we kind of had a rocky season and we lost to teams that we shouldn’t have lost to, but I think we have some great talent and I really look forward to playing the rest of this year.”
