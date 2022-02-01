DENHAM SPRINGS – The final score shows a fairly dominating effort, but Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hillard knows this is the playoffs, and he’s expecting his team to perform as such.
“We’re happy with the score line,” Hilliard said after Clay Fontenot, Joshua Beasley and Axel Agurcia each scored two goals in Denham Springs’ 6-0 win over Hahnville to open the Division I playoffs Tuesday at Yellow Jacket Stadium. “At times, we did some good things. We were also frustrated at times because we didn’t execute some of the things as sharply as I had hoped. But at the end of the day, any win at this point is a good win. Late in the season … I don’t want a good performance. I don’t want a great performance. This late in the season, I expect a perfect, excellent performance every time we come out. It wasn’t excellent, but it was good. We did some good things. We created a lot of chances. We banged them home. There’s two or three we left on the table in the first half that would have made it a little easier for us, but at the end of the day, you’re happy with a 6-0 win.”
The No. 12 Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 5 St. Amant, a 1-0 winner over New Iberia.
It didn’t take long for the Yellow Jackets to get started as Fontenot knocked in a goal with the outside of his foot on a crossing pass from Alex Williams, putting DSHS ahead 1-0 less than three minutes into the match.
“I saw their back line had shifted over toward that right side, so I just stood back there in that pocket, and it just floated right to me, so I just took my time and put it in the back of the net,” Fontenot said. “It went low. The keeper just jumped over it and didn’t have any time to react to it.”
A shot by Denham’s Blaze Restivo bounced off the top of the goal, and he later missed on a crossing pass from Agurcia.
Tate Fuentes had a save before Beasley got the ball on a breakaway before pausing slightly to shake a defender and drilling a goal from roughly 30 yards out to put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0 with just under 15 minutes left in the first half.
“I just saw the right back stepped up a little bit, so I saw the space behind,” Beasley said. “I got the through ball from Alex …, cut it back. The center back ran past me, and I just floated it over the keeper.”
Later, Agurcia was fouled in the box but was unable to convert on the penalty kick as Hahnville keeper Dylan Patterson made the save.
Williams had one shot go over the goal, while Patterson made a save on another shot.
A shot by Hahnville’s Chad Breaux was wide left just before halftime.
Hahnville brought in Preston Bourgeois at keeper in the second half, and Agurcia cashed in on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box, putting DSHS ahead 3-0 less than eight minutes into the second half.
“After the (missed) PK, it got me down, it got in my head a little bit,” Agurcia said. “But then after that, starting the second half was good, and I just let it go.”
Added Hillard: “I think the best part about that (Agurcia missing the first penalty kick) was that he got a second and he stepped up and took it and has no nerves behind it. He’s such a class player, it’s not going to rattle him, but it was important for him to get a second one there and just kind of knock out any nerves or any jitters …”
Roughly two minutes later, Fontenot launched a kick off a volley into the top left corner of the net for a 4-0 lead.
“He just about ripped the net in the top corner,” Hillard said of the goal. “It was a sweet strike.”
The Yellow Jackets missed another opportunity to score, but Agurcia later put a loose ball into the back of the net after a flurry of activity, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 5-0.
“He saved it, and I just went for it again,” Agurcia said.
Restivo had a breakaway opportunity, but his shot bounced off the top of the goal.
Fuentes had a pair of saves before the Yellow Jackets got their final goal as Bourgeois appeared to corral a shot on goal by Agurcia but lost the handle, allowing Beasley to punch it in.
“Any time Axel hits the ball it’s a really hard driven ball,” Beasley said. “Any keeper can save it but not catch it, so we know to always follow up.”
Hilliard pointed to the Yellow Jackets’ film study when it came to the final two goals.
“They’re both athletic,” he said of the Hahnville keepers. “They got in front of a lot of balls, but they didn’t hold a lot of things, which is not uncommon to see a really athletic keeper whose hands aren’t great yet. We knew that going in, so we made a big emphasis on when we strike the ball, make sure we put it on target and then crash the goal. We did, and we got two out of it, so we’re happy with that.”
Fuentes made a save on a late penalty kick by Hahnville’s Ethan Maher to preserve the shutout.
“That kid’s played his tail off,” Hilliard said of Fuentes. “Tate is doing some really, really good things. We had both of our goalkeepers available tonight, and Tate was originally the backup, but the kid earned his chance and earned his right to come out and man the net between the sticks, and he did. He made a big save late at the end, and even before that, he controlled his box. He controlled everybody in there. He came out and got the balls he should have gotten. He was clean in possession. I’m really, really happy with the things Tate’s given us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.