WATSON – With the team’s main objective essentially off the table Live Oak’s soccer team must adjust its focus moving forward over the remainder of the regular season.
It’s certainly not what the Eagles had envisioned or hoped for.
Tara garnered a share of the District 4-II championship, scoring a goal in the 70th minute to break a tie and register a 2-1-win Wednesday over Live Oak in a game played in chilly temperatures and a steady drizzle during the second half at Eagle Stadium.
“It’s simple disappointment,” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said. “This is a young group. I was curious to see what their reaction would be. I don’t think I’ve heard a (locker) room that quiet, full of all those guys this year. That’s what I hoped I would hear. The looks on their faces … It hurt them. I wasn’t sure if it meant that much to them to where we not only lost, but played poorly.”
Live Oak (4-11-2, 2-2-0 in district) closes out district play with a pair of road games – against Plaquemine on Friday and McKinley on Monday.
The Eagles, who have an unofficial power rating of No. 18 in Division II, need to win both of those league games and have Tara (8-3-1, 4-0-0), which has won five straight, drop its final two league games in order to force a tie for the district title.
“To be honest, we have the ability to run away with this district,” said Miller, whose team earlier lost to Woodlawn, 3-1. “We have the team to beat Woodlawn and Tara. It’s a disappointment. We’ve missed an opportunity. Fortunately, our strength of schedule and recent results should help us in the playoff hunt, but now our road may get a little tougher.”
Tara took a 1-0 lead into halftime with a goal in the 35th minute when a loose ball trickled into the penalty box and a Tara player picked it up and scored into the right corner, only the team’s fourth shot of the half.
“I told them at halftime the good news was that we’re down 1-0,” Miller said. “It could have been worse with the way we were playing. Fortunately, they were kind of playing down to us.”
Live Oak had a few more scoring opportunities in the second half, generating seven of nine shots on goal, when the Eagles tied the game at 1-1 on a set piece in the 57th minute.
Senior center back Cole Crenshaw sent a 20-yard free kick from the left sideline just outside the penalty area where sophomore striker Jack Earle was in perfect position in the middle of the six-yard box for a header.
“I thought as I got the goal, I thought they (goals) were coming,” Earle said. “We were on them the whole night. It’s weird how it worked out. They got one chance and unfortunately if you’re not focused defensively, they’re doing to punish you in this district.”
Live Oak was presented with several more free kick opportunities after Tara was whistled for seven second-half fouls and Crenshaw, the football team’s place-kicker, had several long kicks either directly to or one-hopped into the six-yard box and had be saved by Tara’s goalkeeper.
The Eagles also had a total of five corner kicks, including three in the second half, with two being cleared and a third bounced harmlessly to the goalkeeper.
Tara’s defense limited Earle’s opportunities, often marking him with two defenders, and only permitted LOHS four of five shots on goal in the second half.
“We had no build-up play or combination play in the middle third or attacking third,” Miller said. “We couldn’t put it together.”
Tara’s go-ahead goal began innocently enough with a long ball one-hopping into the air where a speeding Tara forward claimed the loose ball, maneuvered around a Live Oak defender and scored from 15 yards out against goalkeeper Aidan Patterson, who had nine saves.
“Ultimately we’re disappointed with the result and we can’t do anything about it,” Earle said. “We’ve got to go into Plaquemine and McKinley and get the results we want and look forward to the playoffs and have as deep a run as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.