The Live Oak and Denham Springs boys soccer teams won’t need much motivation heading into their regional playoff matches over the weekend.
Previous history against their opponents is all either team needs to remember.
In Division II, No. 13 Live Oak travels to face No. 4 Neville, which ousted the Eagles from the playoffs in the regional round last season with a 3-0 win. Neville also owns a 2-1 victory over the Eagles on Jan. 22 at Louisiana College.
The teams meet again Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Neville.
“The third time’s the charm you hope, anyway. Right?” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said.
In Division I, No. 12 Denham Springs travels to face No. 5 St. Amant at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pit. The Gators scored a 2-0 win over the Yellow Jackets early in the season and the teams will be in the same district starting next season.
“We know St. Amant well,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said. “They’re a first-class organization, first-class coaching staff – a really, really good team, so it’s going to be a fun challenge.”
LIVE OAK AT NEVILLE
Live Oak advanced to the regional round with a 2-1 win over West Ouachita as Jack Earle and Saban Bell scored goals for the Eagles.
Miller said playing Neville so soon after facing the Tigers in the regular season creates a unique situation for both teams.
“Many of us have run into the situation more than once,” Miller said. “You can drive yourself crazy thinking about do you want to avoid the potential rematch matchup and save anything and not show your hand. But at this point, the teams know each other well enough. I’m confident in our guys to just execute better than what we did. We’ll have a few things that are new, a few surprises up our sleeve that we didn’t show in the previous game, but it’s not like we held anything back two weeks ago. We went there with purpose of gaining a little revenge from the playoff loss last year. We played well enough to win, at least for half of the game, so now the message is just do that for 80 minutes – more if required for overtime – and we’re confident we can win the game.”
Additionally, Miller said it’s helped getting a look at the playoff loss to Neville from last season.
“Certainly, we looked at the opponent from the film last year, and we looked at them leading up to the game a couple of weeks ago as well and found what we thought would be things we could exploit,” Miller said. “Going forward, really not necessarily relating to Neville, but to all of our following opponents, after that game or pretty much the close of this season and into the playoffs, the focus has been more on ‘what can we do better?’ We can look back at the film from last year’s playoff game and go ‘this is nowhere close to our best effort.’”
Neville had a bye in the first round, but Miller knows what to expect.
“They’re always ready to play,” he said. “There’s no emotional letdown. They always come out physical. They always have athleticism. That’s going to give any team fits. They’re going to play anybody tough.”
Miller pointed out Neville ended the regular season with a 4-3 loss to Alexandria, which is No. 4 in the Division I playoff bracket.
“Neville is sitting there up in Monroe thinking they can play with and beat anybody in the state, too,” he said. “For me, it’s just a matter of who brings it (Friday) night.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT ST. AMANT
Hilliard pointed out the Yellow Jackets will have a different look than in the previous meeting as Axel Agurcia, Alex Williams, Kaiden Deschamps and others did not play as the team battled a flu bug.
“The personnel we put out is obviously much different from then and now, but we also learned a lot about who we were as a team, our identity as a team, what we want to do, so it’s going to be a very different matchup than it was the first time,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard called St. Amant goalie Dillon Staal “the best goalkeeper in the state. The kid is a solid as they come. He’s a rock. He’s a stud. He’s a really, really good player, and I have a lot of respect for him. My coaching staff and my players all have a lot of respect for what he does between the sticks.”
The Gators come into the match at 15-1-6 with their only loss coming in a 1-0 decision to Vandebilt Catholic in the final match of the regular season.
“They haven’t had some of the high-scoring matches that we have, but they’ve been scored on a lot less than we have,” Hilliard said. “They defend really, really well in the back, so it’s going to be a challenge for us just to make sure that we’re clinical in the chances we do get because they’re going to do their best to limit the chances that we have in front of goal, so the ones that we do manufacture, we’ve got to make sure that we stick in the back of the net.”
