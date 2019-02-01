WATSON – Senior defender Christian Fritz has been around long enough to witness the growth of Live Oak’s boys soccer program.
Prior to the arrival of coach Zach Miller four years ago, the Eagles had experienced postseason play once in the program’s history.
Miller has molded Live Oak into a consistent winner and a program that’s strived to meet yearly expectations, even when the outlook appeared murky.
Take the 2018-19 season for example.
Live Oak, which advanced to the regional round in the Division II state playoffs a year ago, graduated 10 seniors off that team that went 9-10-9.
This year’s result, though, has managed to surpass not only that win total, but Live Oak garnered a program-best No. 16 seed in Division II and will host its first state playoff game at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Eagles (14-11-3) entertain No. 17 Helen Cox (11-3-1).
“It’s amazing that we made it this far,” said Fritz, a four-year starter. “At the beginning of the season we would have never thought we would do better than we did last season or be ranked (seeded) higher.
“That team was something special with 10 graduating seniors,” Fritz said. “We lost them and had many new starters and didn’t think we could do as well, but we’ve been able to do better which has been surprising.”
Fritz said the goal of the program has certainly changed under Miller’s guidance.
“The very first time we were just trying to make it to the playoffs,” he said.
Live Oak’s past teams laid a foundation by which this year’s team has simply added to.
Three years ago, the Eagles were seeded No. 18 and lost 2-1 at No. 15 Central Lafourche and completed a 9-6-5 season.
Live Oak (9-12-6), seeded No. 17, found itself matched against district foe No. 16 Belaire two years ago. The two teams fought through a scoreless regular 90-minute session, two overtimes before the Bengals advanced in penalty kicks.
The Eagles experienced a breakthrough moment a year ago, traveling to New Orleans as the No. 18 seed and upsetting No. 15 Ben Franklin, 3-1.
That set up a regional road test against Division II staple Beau Chene, a match that remained tight throughout before the Gators managed to pull away with two late goals for a 4-1 victory.
“We’ve been doing better and better each year,” Fritz said. “Even with losing all of those seniors, now we’re hoping to make it to the third round.”
Live Oak looks to start such a run at home where they’re expecting additional support for their historic match. The Eagles went 9-2-1 at home this season where they play on an artificial turf field.
“The atmosphere’s always different at home,” Fritz said. “We’re used to playing on the turf. They (Helen Cox) may not be. It should be an advantage. We’ll definitely be ready. We’re not going not to get ahead of ourselves. We’ll be locked into this game.”
Live Oak’s riding a wave of momentum into postseason play.
The Eagles, who have another double-digit senior class, have won eight of their last 10 matches with both losses coming to state playoff teams in Baton Rouge High (Division I) and district rival Woodlawn (2-0).
Fritz, the team’s left back, is part of a veteran back line that also features seniors Nick Magee (right-center back), Nico Budde (right back) and Spencer Verrett (left-center back).
He praised the impact freshman striker Jackson Earle has made this season, along with junior Jackson Bryant, who was not on the team at this time a year ago after having moved to Hammond.
“All of the seniors are like best friends and do almost everything together,” Fritz said. “Have all played soccer together since middle school, we do have that chemistry. Whatever role coach puts us in, we can play it. We’re not going to try and do something that we’re not supposed to do. We make sure we’re doing our job and that’s why it’s working so well.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.