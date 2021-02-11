It’s not March Madness yet, but Live Oak soccer coach Zack Miller isn’t complaining about where his team is sitting in the Division II playoff bracket as it heads into Thursday’s regional game at Neville.
The match between the No. 5 Tigers and No. 12 Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m. in Monroe.
“It’s five (seed) versus 12 (seed),” Miller said. “Everybody likes to pick the 12s in those games in March Madness tournament, so hopefully we can be that Cinderella that takes the next step and see what the next round brings for us.”
The Eagles are coming off a 3-0 win over Sam Houston behind two goals from Jack Earle and another from Matt Earle.
“Keeping their eyes on the prize and the next opponent at hand has been the first challenge, but I think having a few days of practice and film sessions has really helped us really dial it in and say it’s Neville time,” Miller said.
Miller said his players have filled out their own playoff brackets and have been talking with former players about their playoff run.
“Honestly with that, it’s one of the easier parts of the job because it’s part of the fun stuff,” Miller said. “It’s seeing them getting excited and after day after day after day of training and seeing it start to take a mental and a physical toll on them, you kind of want to give them a little rope and let them bounce around and let them see it and get excited, and then you can start to pull the reins in they see a different side of the coaches out there as far as our level of intensity and where we put our focus and how another switch is hit as we enter the postseason. You start to see it in their eyes a little bit. It kind of happens naturally.”
Neville had a bye in the first round, but Miller has an idea of what’s coming from the Tigers.
“A physical team,” Miller said. “I think that’s pretty much something you could guess about them just knowing historically the type of program that they have. They usually come out fast and furious. They’re going to have size. They’re going to have speed. They’re very dangerous on set pieces – long throw ins, corner kicks. They like to throw numbers up high. That presents a challenge for us. That was an area that we struggled with at the beginning of the year, but fortunately, it’s a hurdle we’ve already had to overcome early in the season, and I thought we did that really well after the Zachary game.”
Miller called the 8-0 loss to Zachary in December ‘a turning point’ and a ‘low point’, which helped the team focus on film study to improve itself.
“(We) can go and look at another team that we see is doing the same kind of things that can hurt us, and we say, ‘all right, well, we’ve done this before. We’ve fixed it before, and now it’s not as broken as it was before,’” Miller said. “We just need to tighten the screws a little bit. I think they’re excited because they see that challenge and they can see an opportunity in that. If we’ve got a team throwing numbers forward at us, can we counterattack them? Can we catch them slipping and put a few in ourselves?”
Miler said the Eagles may have gotten caught up in the emotion of playing at home to open the playoffs, and that may have hurt the team a bit, and he’s mindful of the conditions that are likely ahead for Thursday’s match.
“We didn’t have our rhythm in the first round, and I think we got that back over the last few days of training just kind of dialing it back to some simple possession drills and moving the ball on the ground,” Miller said. “If you’re going to go up into a cold front moving down and pushing some north wind at you and rain falling, I kind of feel good that we played in rain in the first round and faced a little bit of that.”
