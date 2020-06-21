There was more than one positive for when the Live Oak soccer team started its summer workouts last week on the school’s campus.
There was plenty of social distancing as the Eagles went through drills, and the way Live Oak coach Zack Miller sees it, that’s only going to help his team in the long run.
“If we can find a silver lining in the whole COVID thing, we can say, ‘hey, it makes us better soccer players,’” Miller said. “We spread out and find space on the field. It naturally fits right in. I knew there wouldn’t be too big of an issue going into summer training. Obviously, we can’t do full out scrimmaging and full contact like we’d like to do, but honestly, it will force us to work on the basics and fundamentals.
“Not having seen them for three months, we usually get to work during sports PE in the spring, and they get to play their spring club sports, and they didn’t have that, so just getting back to basics for these first few weeks is going to help.”
More than anything, Miller said he was just happy to have his team back on campus and working together after schools were shut down statewide in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It was kind of good the boys got to chit-chat a little bit and welcome each other back, and it was a nice, cool breeze for them during their first bit of conditioning, so that helped,” Miller said after the team’s first workout was delayed a bit because of a morning thunderstorm. “I told them they got lucky on day one.”
Miller said he was also pleased with the team’s conditioning following the time off while noting the team will be working out three times a week during the summer.
“Nobody couldn’t hang, I guess you’d say,” he said. “I heard a few people say the first day is always the worst, and I had to correct them and say, ‘actually, you had it pretty easy today.’ We were limited time-wise with the storm blowing through, and weather-wise, it was pretty nice. All in all, I was pleasantly surprised. A lot of the boys look like they’ve been working and staying in shape. We’ve done a few things online with them – not enough, but enough to at least let them know, ‘hey, don’t forget about. We’ve got a big year coming up.’”
“They’re smiling, and usually day one of summer is a lot of frowns …,” Miller said. “It’s not the goal, but it just kind of happens.”
