The Live Oak soccer team didn’t get the result it was hoping for in Thursday’s Division II regional playoff game at Neville, but the team’s success this season has coach Zack Miller looking to the future.
Neville picked up a 3-0 win, ending the Eagles’ season.
“It wasn’t our night,” Miller said. “We did not play well, and you’re at the point in the season where one bad night ends the season. It’s pretty simple. You win or you go home, and it was go-home for us.”
“It seems like they’re always in the top 8 or so for a reason, and they looked the part (Thursday) night and put it on us,” Miller said of Neville.
Ericson Arriola scored Neville’s first goal on a throw in roughly 12 minutes into the match.
“They took at quick throw deep into the corner, and he beat one guy,” Miller said. “Our center back had to peel over to take him, and he was able to get a crossover and we were left exposed on the back post. It was about as easy as it can get, just walking into the net.”
Neville added another goal about 10 minutes later on a set piece.
“It was just throwing the ball into the box, and we lost our mark on the back post, and the kid got up and hit a nice header, and just like that, it’s 2-0 going into halftime,” Miller said.
“We still felt confident because by that time we felt like we’d taken their punch, we’d seen everything we expected to see,” Miller continued. “Once again, it came down to that ever-critical third goal. Who’s going to get it, and that will determine the match.”
Miller said the Eagles were in the process of trying to sub in for Lance Steagall when the Tigers picked up the final goal of the match.
“By the time they scored, we had a player ready to sub him in for, and at that moment, they played it over the top, and Lance just couldn’t catch him, and (Arriola) got free and put the third one in,” Miller said. “That was, I don’t want to say the nail in the coffin because there was still 30 minutes left to play, but it’s tough to come back from that in the playoffs against a team like Neville.”
Miller said the Eagles’ scoring opportunities in the match were ‘severely limited’ with the team’s best shot on goal coming with about five minutes remaining in the match.
“We felt confident in our attacking group, and they just didn’t have it,” he said. “We couldn’t string passes together. We really did not test their keeper much at all, and that was a credit to their back line. They were organized. They were aggressive. They didn’t let us get comfortable. That’s what it takes in the playoffs.”
In closing out the season, Miller was mindful the program captured its first district title and went into the postseason with its highest seeding at No. 12.
“That was a positive to get that momentum and kind of carry the flag for the athletic program, at least for a little while,” Miller said. “It’s nothing but positives to look back on, and all the negatives that come out of it are things that we can build on. We’ve got 15 juniors, so we should have a strong senior class. There’s plenty of things we can still work on. Although they’re all seniors, it’s a relatively inexperienced group of guys as far as soccer IQ. We can get better. That’s the exciting part about it.”
