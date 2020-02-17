DENHAM SPRINGS –When you’ve spent the majority of the season away from home growing up as a team, what’s another road trip?
Especially one that stands between this year’s Denham Springs High soccer team and the opportunity to make school history.
The second-seeded Yellow Jackets (19-7-1) hope to successfully navigate the five-hour bus ride to Shreveport where they face No. 23 seeded Captain Shreve (11-10-2) in a 6 p.m. Division I state quarterfinal playoff match.
DSHS, which is making its third consecutive appearance in a state quarterfinal, is looking to make the program’s first trip to the semifinal round against the Catholic-Brother Martin winner.
“This is chartered territory making it to the quarters the third time in a row,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “The semis would be unchartered.”
Maybe even more improbable considering the complexion of this year’s Denham Springs team which lost 12 seniors from last year’s state quarterfinalist team.
The prospect of eight to nine sophomores accumulating significant playing time in major roles left some observers outside of the program’s circle wondering what direction the Yellow Jackets may he beaded.
Denham Springs packed its bus for trips to Bossier City, Lake Charles and Lafayette to not only participate in some of the state’s top tournaments, but the time together helped the team bond off the field and as well as meld on it.
“You get to know everyone a lot better,” Denham Springs senior defender Luke Restivo said. “Having done that over the season will help us out. We’re used to it.”
After a 5-5 start through the middle of December the Yellow Jackets season made a turn, reeling off a stretch of nine consecutive wins that seemingly laid the foundation for a team that captured its first district title in five years.
“We were expecting a young team coming into the season that may not be as mature and would grow over time without the varsity experience of past teams,” Denham Springs junior midfielder Luke Turner said. “We lost 12 seniors and started 5-5. Then we went on a streak. That’s where you saw our team mature and in there were a lot of road tournament games.”
Denham Springs, which opened the season with a 2-1 home win over Mandeville, didn’t appear at home again Jan. 2 where the Jackers defeated St. Michael, 6-2.
By that time the Yellow Jackets, also fresh off winning the St. Michael Holiday Cup, showed signs of having all the pieces in place for another deep playoff run.
DSHS got to that point by stepping out of its comfort zone and playing in three of four tournaments that required bus trips that not helped to develop the team fabric, eventually drawing them closer together, but also helped develop a deeper bench if needed.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Thorne said. “The young guys have stepped up and matured and we’ve seen it gradually through the year. Then to do something that no other team’s here have done, and we’ve had some really good teams in the past seven years. It speaks to their character and their resiliency. We took our lumps. We learned our lessons. Hopefully it’s paid off.”
Remarkably, for two teams such as DSHS and Captain Shreve which are separated by such a long distance, this marks their third meeting in a calendar year.
That stretch began in last year’s state regional when Denham Springs jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead at home and cruised to a 5-0 victory.
The two teams also divided games during tournament action this season – Captain Shreve won 2-1 on Nov. 22 in Airline’s Tournament: Denham Springs answered two weeks later in the COPA Acadiana event with a 2-0 victory.
“It’s good that we know each other,” Thorne said. “It’s bad that you have history and they’re going to want revenge. It sucks to make that ride and get knocked out, so we don’t want that experience. We expect a heck of a match. They’re well coached. They’re a veteran team. It should be fun.”
Given the fact DSHS earned its highest-ever seed, the Jackets envisioned being able to reap the rewards of such a lofty perch and enjoy the comforts of home in the playoffs.
Following an opening-round bye the Yellow Jackets broke open a scoreless match last week in the 60th minute on Will Chevalier’s penalty kick en route to a 4-0 second-round win over Grace King.
Captain Shreve, which traveled to Mandeville for 3-2 first-round win, upset DSHS’ plans of hosting a quarterfinal when the Gators upset No. 7 St. Amant, 2-1, in double overtime.
“Most of us expected to play at home,” Restivo said. “Once we found out we were going to Shreveport, I think it kind of added to the excitement. I think it’s going to kind of be cool. We’ve never traveled that far for a game. Nothing like this.”
Captain Shreve is clearly playing its best soccer of the year and Thorne said the Gators pose quite a challenge with a pair capable of strikers for a team that is adept at counterattacks and set pieces.
Denham Springs counters with a team that would prefer to maintain possession and connect passes on the ground where Chevalier (32 goals, 12 assists), sophomore forward Axel Agurcia (14 goals) and junior midfielder Brennan Amato (11 goals) can operate in space.
The Jackets also try to dictate play with solid midfield play that was a big part in last week’s sixth shutout of the season against Grace King. Senior DSHS goalkeeper Tyler Burkett has a team-high 82 saves on the season.
“In order to reach this goal to become an historic Denham Springs soccer program and make it to the semifinals, we have to face a similar challenge that Shreve did last year,” Turner said. “Hopefully we can take it from them on their home field.”
