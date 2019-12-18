ST. AMANT – After his team’s last two trips to face St. Amant at ‘The Pit’ – both of which ended Denham Springs’ seasons - there was no holding back the sensation Yellow Jackets soccer coach Chris Thorne felt following his team’s 3-2 victory on Wednesday.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Thorne, whose teams were eliminated in the second round and quarterfinals the past two seasons from the Division I state playoffs by the Gators. “I’d rather be on this side.”
No. 10 Denham Springs battled from an early 1-0 deficit in the first half and took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half. However, No. 5 St. Amant tied the game in the 74th minute, only to have the Yellow Jackets respond three minutes later on a goal from Will Chevalier, his second of the match.
“That’s good for the younger guys for the confidence they got,” Chevalier said. “As they mature and get older, they’ll realize that was big.”
All three of Denham Springs’ goals came after halftime where the Yellow Jackets (5-4) were playing for the first time in 11 days.
“I was very nervous about this game because of the big break with exams,” said Thorne, whose team travels to Lake Charles this weekend and faces University, St. Louis, Beau Chene and Vandebilt. “But they’re in the same boat. It was a nice physical matchup to get us both in tune.”
After a half in which they had only three shots, none of which were on goal, Denham Springs had six shots in the second half – all of which were on frame.
Thorne explained that after his team conceded a goal in the ninth minute of the match, he moved Chevalier from holding midfield to striker to start the second half and combined with forward Axel Agurcia and Brennan Amato to create more opportunities.
“I thought we didn’t step up physically in the first half, I don’t think we met their intensity,” Thorne said. “So, I challenged them at halftime to step up, to match their intensity level if not exceed it. I think they did in the midfield where it allowed us a little more possession.
“We were very compact in the first half and it opened a lot,” Thorne said. “Even on this tight field we had more space to work with by having Brennan, Axel and Will going forward. That’s tough to stop.”
Denham Springs made it 1-1 in the 53rd minute on a throw-in that reached the 18-yard box where Amato was able to bury a shot into the left corner.
The Jackets continued their momentum seven minutes later when Agurcia hustled to track down a ball near midfield. He was able to convert the steal into a goal when the speedy Chevalier ran down Agurcia’s pass between two defenders on the left side and scored into the right corner.
St. Amant, which played without two starters, tied the match at 2-all when a deflected ball in the box landed at the feet of Brodie Trabeau, who deposited ball into the back of the net.
“It was just sloppy, we should have cleared it out and we didn’t,” Thorne said.
Prior to that goal the Jackets defense had slowed the Gators’ offense, allowing only four shots (all on goal) and DSHS goalkeeper Tyler Burkett wound up with five saves.
Defender Blaze Restivo ignited DSHS’ game-winning goal, coming up with a turnover at midfield, pushed the ball down the right side of the field that he crossed the ball into the box where Chevalier scored on a one-time attempt into the left corner.
“I saw he took a big touch and I knew the ball would be into the box,” Chevalier said of Restivo. “I just timed my run perfectly on the backside of the defender and he was able to put it run on the dot and I was able to finish it.”
