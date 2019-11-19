The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSSCA), conducts this poll. The voting committee consists of ten coaches from each division throughout the state. The number in brackets indicates first place votes. Records, when listed, are in American-style, W-L-D format. Wins are in blue, draws are in green, and losses are in red. Games against non-LHSAA opponents are in purple (non-LHSAA games do not count towards the official record/power ratings for each team but may be considered in the coaches' poll).
DIVISION I
1 St. Paul’s (9) 149
2 Jesuit 133
3 Dutchtown 129
4 Catholic (1) 113
5 Lafayette 102
(tie) St. Amant 102
7 Denham Springs 84
8 Northshore 59
9 Brother Martin 58
10 Captain Shreve 48
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 37, Mandeville 32, Byrd 32, Acadiana 28, Baton Rouge 21, Pineville 18, Southside 18, East Ascension 16, West Jefferson 12, Grace King 10, Central Lafourche 1.
DIVISION II
1 Holy Cross (6) 138
2 Beau Chene (3) 134
3 St. Thomas More (1) 125
4 Lakeshore 119
5 East Jefferson 115
6 Caddo Magnet 88
7 Ben Franklin 73
8 Bonnabel 71
9 Woodlawn-B.R. 57
10 Neville 52
Others receiving votes: Terrebonne 51, Benton 49, Live Oak 35, Riverdale 23, Ouachita Parish 19, Parkway 12, West Ouachita 11, Helen Cox 8, Minden 6, Westgate 5, South Lafourche 4, Carencro 3, Ellender, A.J. 2.
DIVISION III
1 University Lab (2) 134
2 St. Louis Catholic (7) 133
3 E.D. White 116
4 Loyola Prep 114
5 Lusher Charter 108
6 Vandebilt Catholic 107
7 Teurlings Catholic 100
8 Parkview Baptist 91
9 Archbishop Hannan 45
10 St. Michael 43
10 North Vermilion 43
Others receiving votes: Haynes Academy 30, Sterlington 24, DeRidder 23, N.O. Military 17, Pearl River 14, Leesville 12, De La Salle 10, St. Martinville 9, Bolton 7, David Thibodaux 7, Bossier 7, Morgan City 3, Kenner Discovery 1 Lutcher 1, North DeSoto 1.
DIVISION IV
1 Newman (7) 147
2 Northlake Christian (3) 126
2 Episcopal 126
4 Pope John Paul II 123
5 Catholic - N.I. 114
6 Episcopal of Acadiana 106
7 St. Thomas Aquinas 75
8 Dunham 65
9 Holy Savior Menard 62
10 Metairie Park Country Day 60
Others receiving votes: Christ Episcopal 47, Ascension Christian 40, St. Frederick 19, Glenmora 18, Covenant Christian 13, Lafayette Christian 12, Westminster Christian 10, Calvary Baptist 7, Houma Christian 7, St. Charles 5, St. Martin's Episcopal 4, Vermilion Catholic 4, Evangel Christian 3, Fisher 3, Riverside Academy 2, Pine 1, Rapides 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.