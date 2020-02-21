DENHAM SPRINGS – Nearly four weeks after meeting to decide what was expected to be the District 3-I championship, Catholic High and Denham Springs are back at Yellow Jacket Stadium with a heightened sense of urgency.
The two league rivals will meet on a much bigger stage this time around – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium – where No. 2 Denham Springs (20-7-1) hosts No. 3 Catholic (13-3-2) in a Division I state semifinal amid what’s expected to be electric atmosphere.
The winner moves on to next Saturday’s Division I state championship at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to face defending state champion St. Paul’s.
“We’re a very young team, but we’re also very motivated,” Denham Springs junior midfielder Brennan Amato, second on the team behind Will Chevalier (32) with 14 goals. “We want to step up to the challenge and hopefully just play our best game.”
Denham Springs has launched an historic journey to reach this juncture.
Since a 6-1 home loss to Catholic High in which they played a man down over the final 60 minutes, and a 1-1 tie with Zachary, the Yellow Jackets wrapped up the District 4-5A title with a 4-0 road win over St. Thomas More.
Following an opening-round bye, Denham Springs dispatched of Grace King, 4-0, and completed a lengthy trip to Shreveport with a 2-1 win over No. 23 Captain Shreve in less-than-stellar conditions, locking up the program’s first quarterfinal victory.
“It’s simply amazing and I couldn’t be prouder of the guys,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “The travel didn’t faze them. They looked fresh and played well. They showed resiliency. There was a 15-mile-an-hour wind, it rained the whole time on a nasty grass field. It didn’t matter. It was a game and they played the game.”
The stakes will be significantly increased for both teams since Denham Springs edged Catholic for the district championship by virtue of a higher power rating. That also gave the Jackets a No. 2 seed – the highest in school history – who were locked into a host role should they reach the semifinals.
Thanks to long-distance goals in the first half from Amato and Noah Hood, and eight saves from goalkeeper Tyler Burkett, Denham Springs withstood a late charge from Captain Shreve. Not only do the Jackets get to return home to host its first semifinal, but also finds Catholic High standing in its way after the Bears rallied from a two-goal deficit in the final six minutes of regular to defeat Brother Martin, 3-2, in double overtime.
“After that game if you would have told me (there would be a rematch) it would have been much more of a revenge kind of situation, we were very upset,” Thorne said “At this point we’re thankful for the opportunity. We’re looking at it as an incredible team coming team in, one that’s very deep and very talented. We’re going to have to play our best game to have a chance.”
Denham Springs took a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes over Catholic on a goal from Blaze Restivo, in the district matchup on Jan. 31. Catholic pulled even at 1-1 at the 10-minute mark when the match seemingly turned on a red card issued to DSHS’ sophomore Axel Agurcia following a foul call in the 20th minute.
The Bears, playing with a man advantage the remainder of the way, took a 4-1 lead at halftime and tacked on two more goals in the final 24 minutes of play.
Thorne said the five-goal setback was the worst in his seven years at the school.
“It’s more of a focus on just making the finals,” Amato said. “Since it’s Catholic, there’s a chance at redemption. We know we can beat them. We just need to fix the mistakes we made last game. Our goal is to win it all.”
Hood, whose 40-yard free kick against Captain Shreve was his first career goal, believes Denham Springs would simply like to atone for its earlier performance.
“We want to redeem ourselves,” said Hood, the team’s starting left back. “We didn’t have the numbers because of the red card. We want to play better and beat Catholic. It feels good to be here. I think we can go to the state championship and do good. We’ve just got to play our game.”
Thorne said that while it’s nice to have the familiar surroundings of being at home, he was quick to remind that cozy feeling didn’t tip the scales in his team’s favor the last time they played Catholic.
He also doesn’t believe either team enjoys a decided advantage playing this deep into the playoffs where Denham Springs, who has four seniors, has never ventured and Catholic, which features seven seniors, hasn’t been in the semifinals in three years.
“It’s not like a St. Paul’s or a Jesuit that’s been there every year,” he said. “I think both sides are inexperienced in this situation. Maybe that helps. Maybe the nerves won’t be there because they won’t know the difference.”
Added Amato: “For the first time for this school going to the semis is incredible. This team isn’t as nearly as talented as last year’s team or previous teams. I think we deserve it because we work really hard than most teams do. Our mindset is that we can win it all, so I think we can.”
