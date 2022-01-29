WATSON – It’s only fitting seniors did all the scoring for the Live Oak soccer team in its Senior Day win over Tara.
Landon Ratcliff, Jacob Prilleux and Jackson Earle each scored first-half goals, lifting the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Tara in the regular season finale Saturday at Live Oak.
“Perfect,” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said after the Eagles moved to 11-8-2, while wrapping up their second straight Division II, District 4 title. “I’m a sucker for a scene and trying to create a great atmosphere and environment for the seniors and their families.
“With 12 seniors, with the way the rules are, there’s no way to get them all to score, but to have three goals by three different seniors is as fitting as you can get, I think, in a competitive game,” Miller continued. “Tara’s got some guys that can play. Looking forward to them maybe next year. I don’t think they have any seniors. It will be interesting.”
Live Oak is at No. 11 in the Division II power rankings by geauxpreps.com and had a 2-0 loss to Walker on Friday. The playoff pairings will be released Sunday.
The Eagles quickly put pressure on the Trojans, with Trenton Broussard unable to convert on a free kick.
“We’ve really worked hard the last few weeks on being able to press and create pressure, create mistakes, and that leads to goals and opportunities,” Miller said.
Earle later had a header for a goal waved off because of an offside call, and then was unable to score on a couple of shots.
“I believe it was a free kick that went in, and we held our line, and unfortunately, the referee called it off,” Earle said. “You could tell after getting that, momentum was in our favor, and it was just coming.”
Cole Slaby, Broussard and Earle had shots go wide before Ratcliff scored on a free kick to the upper left corner of the net, putting Live Oak ahead 1-0.
“The keeper lines up right behind their wall, which is on the right side of the goal, and I had the left side of the goal wide open, so I’m just trying to put it in that side of the net to keep it away from the keeper, and I end up putting it upper 90 in the corner, and he was not going to touch it at all,” Ratcliff said. “It feels great to get it going for the team. When somebody gets it going for the team, you know that that’s the adrenaline rush that you’re going to get, and it’s going to push the rest of the team to start putting them in and working together …”
Added Earle: “Sometimes, it can get a little bit frustrating, but once you get that first one, it’s like sense of relief. The other team starts to get little bit more aggressive, and then things can open up and allow for other people to score.”
That’s what happened for the Eagles as Prilleux followed with a line-drive goal to put the Eagles up 2-0.
“It was a nice build-up from the back,” Prilleux said of the goal. “We built it through the midfield, and I got a really good cross from my teammate, Cole (Slaby). He sent it right to my foot, and (from) about 30 yards, I hit it. Upper 90 shot, and it went in.
“That’s like a game-changer,” Prilleux said of scoring the second goal. “You know you have the momentum in your favor, and it helps you, where you can pretty much relax and kind of stay back …”
Roughly two minutes later, Earle worked his way down to put a goal in past the Tara keeper for a 3-0 lead that held up at halftime.
“Landon and JP did a fantastic job to open up the scoring, and with an assist from Cole, I was able to get the ball and turn and find it in the bottom left,” Earle said. “Thanks to Cole. Thanks to my coaches and parents for this wonderful evening.”
In the second half, Live Oak missed several scoring opportunities, including a pair of headers by Lance Steagall, and a wide kick by Broussard.
Live Oak goalie Alex Rivers got a couple of quick saves before coming out to make a save, leaving the net empty for Tara’s Justin Rivera to score the Trojans’ lone goal of the contest.
“We had started subbing some guys on the field to honor the seniors and protect some of them for the playoffs,” Miller said. “We were a little out of sorts in front of the backline, so it’s just that snowball that rolls down hill. He (Rivers) got put in a bad spot. You can’t give him a shutout, but I thought he did everything we asked of him today, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the spotlight in the playoffs.”
Rivers was forced into action after senior Aidan Patterson broke three bones in his foot.
“My heart’s broken for Aidan,” Miller said. “Nobody loves being part of this team or this program more than Aidan Patterson. He’s got such a big heart, and he’s heartbroken.”
Miller, however, praised Patterson’s effort in helping to get Rivers ready to move into the starting role in goal.
“He’s been a mentor,” Miller said. “He’s been a hard teacher for him, and he’s built him. He’s prepared him for this moment. I give him a ton of credit. He’s like a third coach on our staff, and he’s really build Alex Rivers for this moment, and he had a great game today.”
Earle reflected on the Eagles’ second straight district title.
“It’s a great moment for this class,” he said. “We’ve come a long way since our freshman year, and this was a big win and a goal for us. Last year, there was little bit of controversy. McKinley had to cancel the last game because of COVID. This year, we did the job, and got it done the right way.”
