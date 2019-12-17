The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSSCA), conducts this poll. The voting committee consists of ten coaches from each division throughout the state. The number in brackets indicates first place votes followed by records.
DIVISION I
1 St. Paul’s (10) 150 (11-0)
2 Dutchtown 135 (8-2)
3 Catholic 126 (5-2)
4 Jesuit 120 (7-1-3)
5 St. Amant 105 (5-2-1)
6 Brother Martin 85 (6-2-2)
7 Lafayette 80 (3-3-2)
8 West Jefferson 63 (5-2-1)
9 Byrd, C.E. 60 (5-2-4)
10 Denham Springs 59 (4-4)
Others receiving votes: Mandeville 49, Baton Rouge 34 (5-2), Captain Shreve 30 (6-5-2), Acadiana 28 (5-3-1), Destrehan 20 (4-3-1), Pineville 14 (5-2-4), Alexandria 11 (6-6-1), Slidell 11 (8-2-1), Central Lafourche 10 (9-3-1), Southside 5 (2-4), Fontainebleau 5 (6-1-1).
DIVISION II
1 Holy Cross (9) 149 (8-2-1)
2 Beau Chene 138 (6-3-1)
3 St. Thomas More (1) 133 (5-1-1)
4 Bonnabel 114 (8-3-3)
5 Ben Franklin 108 (4-1-2)
6 East Jefferson 99 (3-4-1)
7 Neville 85 (2-4-1)
8 Terrebonne 81 (5-5-2)
9 Benton 70 (5-6-4)
10 Ouachita Parish 62 (6-2-3)
Others receiving votes: Caddo Magnet 49, Lakeshore 33, Parkway 33 (8-3-3), Riverdale 21, Tara 12, Helen Cox 4, Westgate 4, Haughton 2 Lee Magnet 2, Live Oak 1.
DIVISION III
1 University Lab (8) 145 (6-0-1)
2 Vandebilt Catholic (1) 129 (9-2-4)
2 Parkview Baptist 129 (7-1)
4 Lusher Charter 128 (8-1-2)
5 Loyola Prep 109 (9-2-2)
6 E.D. White 90 (7-4)
7 Bossier (1) 72 (11-1-1)
7 N.O. Military 72 (10-3)
9 Teurlings Catholic 61 (1-3-1)
9 St. Louis Catholic 61 (0-4-5)
Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 58, St. Michael 52, Archbishop Hannan 30, David Thibodaux 15, DeRidder 13 (4-3-1), Sterlington 12, Leesville 10, Buckeye 5, St. Martinville 4, Lutcher 3, Cecilia 1, Brusly 1.
DIVISION IV
1 Episcopal (9) 149 (7-2-1)
2 Catholic-N.I. (1) 126 (2-1-2)
3 Pope John Paul II 124 (9-2-3)
4 Newman 122 (3-2-1)
5 Northlake Christian 90 (4-3-1)
6 Holy Savior Menard 88 (3-3-2)
7 Christ Episcopal 87 (9-1)
8 Episcopal of Acadiana 77 (2-2-2)
9 Rapides 58 (8-3-2)
10 Dunham 54 (4-7)
Others receiving votes: Country Day 50, Glenmora 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Ascension Christian 31, Opelousas Catholic 14, Vermilion Catholic 13, Ascension Episcopal 12, Calvary Baptist 11, North Caddo 5, Evangel Christian 4 (2-5-2), Brighton 3, St. Charles 2, Grace Christian 2, Lafayette Christian 1, Westminster Christian 1.
