The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSSCA), conducts this poll. The voting committee consists of 10 coaches from each division throughout the state. The number in brackets indicates first place votes. Records, when listed, are in American-style, W-L-D format.
DIVISION I
1 St. Paul’s (10) 150 (11-0)
2 Dutchtown 138 (11-2)
3 Catholic 128 (5-2)
4 Jesuit 116 (8-1-5)
5 Lafayette 105 (6-3-2)
6 Brother Martin 99 (7-2-2)
7 St. Amant 80 (5-3-1)
7 Denham Springs 80 (8-5)
9 Byrd, C.E. 77 (7-2-6)
10 West Jefferson 69 (7-2-1)
Others receiving votes: Mandeville 45, Baton Rouge 21, Captain Shreve 19, Central Lafourche 19, Slidell 14 (9-2-1), Acadiana 12, Pineville 8, Alexandria 8, Fontaineblueau 4, Destrehan 3, Grace King 2, Zachary 2, East Ascension 1.
DIVISION II
1 Holy Cross (8) 147 (8-3-1)
2 St. Thomas More (2) 137 (7-1-1)
3 Beau Chene 136 (8-4-2)
4 Bonnabel 107 (8-4-3)
4 Ben Franklin 107 (4-1-2)
6 Neville 102 (6-4-1)
7 East Jefferson 98 (3-5-1)
8 Terrebonne 78 (6-5-3)
9 Benton 58 (5-7-5)
10 Ouachita Parish 50 (7-4-4)
Others receiving votes: Parkway 43, Caddo Magnet 42, Riverdale 36, Lakeshore 36, Helen Cox 8, Tara 4, Westgate 3, Lee Magnet 2, Sam Houston 2, South Terrebonne 2,
Haughton 2, Live Oak 1.
DIVISION III
1 Vandebilt Catholic (8) 144 (11-2-6)
2 Parkview Baptist 126 (9-1)
3 University Lab 125 (7-3-1)
4 Loyola Prep (1) 123 (12-3-2)
5 Lusher Charter 115 (8-2-3)
6 N.O. Military 85 (10-3)
7 E.D. White 84 (7-5)
8 Bossier 83 (13-1-1)
9 North Vermilion (1) 79 (10-2)
10 St. Louis Catholic 66 (0-6-7)
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 50, St. Michael 33, David Thibodaux 29, DeRidder 21, Archbishop Hannan 19, Leesville 8, Cecilia 3, Brusly 3, Sterlington 2, Buckeye 1, De La Salle 1.
DIVISION IV
1 Episcopal (9) 148 (7-2-1)
2 Pope John Paul II 129 (10-2-3)
3 Catholic- N.I. (1) 124 (2-2-2)
4 Newman 115 (3-2-2)
5 Northlake Christian 101 (4-3-1)
6 Christ Episcopal 95 (10-1)
7 Episcopal of Acadiana 88 (2-2-2)
8 Holy Savior Menard 84 (4-3-2)
9 Rapides 76 (10-3-2)
10 Dunham 42 (4-7)
Others receiving votes: Metairie Park Country Day 38, Ascension Christian 33, St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Calvary Baptist 19, Westminster Christian 19, Glenmora 18, Vermilion Catholic 16, Ascension Episcopal 12, Opelousas Catholic 6, North Caddo 5, Lafayette Christian 3, Runnels 3.
