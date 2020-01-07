The Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSSCA), conducts this poll. The voting committee consists of 10 coaches from each division throughout the state. The number in brackets indicates first place votes, total points and records.
DIVISION I
1 St. Paul’s (10) 150 (18-0)
2 Dutchtown 137 (12-2-1)
3 Catholic 125 (7-2)
4 Jesuit 123 (10-2-5)
5 Brother Martin 100 (7-2-3)
6 Denham Springs 96 (14-5)
7 Lafayette 88 (7-3-4)
8 St. Amant 86 (7-3-1)
9 Byrd 76 (8-3-7)
10 Mandeville 58 (11-4-2)
Others receiving votes: Baton Rouge 41, West Jefferson 25, Central Lafourche 23, Captain Shreve 18, Destrehan 14, Zachary 12, Alexandria 10, Acadiana 6, Pineville 6, Slidell 2, Sulphur 2, Southside 2.
DIVISION II
1 Holy Cross (6) 144 (11-4-3)
2 St. Thomas More (4) 142 (8-1-1)
3 Beau Chene 134 (10-5-2)
4 Bonnabel 112 (9-4-3)
5 Ben Franklin 108 (4-2-4)
6 Neville 95 (6-4-1)
7 East Jefferson 94 (3-5-1)
8 Terrebonne 82 (9-6-3)
9 Ouachita Parish 65 (8-5-4)
10 Parkway 47 (10-3-4)
Others receiving votes: Benton 46, Riverdale 38, Caddo Magnet 37, Lakeshore 33, Helen Cox 9, Live Oak 9, South Terrebonne 4, Sam Houston 1.
DIVISION III
1 Vandebilt Catholic (10) 150 (12-2-6)
2 University Lab 127 (7-3-1)
3 Loyola Prep 125 (13-3-4)
4 E.D. White Catholic107 (9-5-1)
5 Parkview Baptist 106 (12-3)
5 Lusher Charter 106 (8-2-3)
7 North Vermilion 101 (10-3-1)
8 Bossier 79 (13-1-1)
9 N.O. Military & Maritime 78 (10-3)
10 St. Louis Catholic 59 (2-8-8)
Others receiving votes: St. Michael 44, Teurlings Catholic 41, David Thibodaux 22, DeRidder 22, Archbishop Hannan 13, Sterlington 9, De La Salle 3, Leesville 3, Buckeye 2, Cecilia 1, Haynes Academy 1, St. Martinville 1.
DIVISION IV
1 Episcopal (10) 150 (8-3-2)
2 Pope John Paul II 132 (10-4-4)
3 Catholic–N.I. 126 (3-6-3)
4 Newman 121 (4-3-2)
5 Christ Episcopal 106 (10-1)
6 Episcopal of Acadiana 88 (2-2-2)
7 Northlake Christian 87 (4-4-1)
8 Holy Savior Menard 79 (4-3-2)
8 Rapides 79 (10-3-2)
10 Dunham 61 (4-7)
Others receiving votes: Ascension Christian 39, Country Day 30, St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Westminster Christian 17, Calvary Baptist 16, Opelousas Catholic 13, Ascension Episcopal 10, Glenmora 8, Vermilion Catholic 4, Lafayette Christian 3, Houma Christian 2, Runnels 1.
