The Denham Springs High soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with Acadiana on Thursday in the COPA Tournament.
"We dominated the game but couldn’t finish our chances," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said via text.
Blaze Restivo scored the Yellow Jackets' goal with an assist from Noah Hood.
Restivo had two goals and three assists in three games this season.
"Very strong start to the season for a very promising young player. But, that isn’t by accident," Hilliard said. "Blaze worked his tail off this summer and has continued that level of intensity at every practice & game so far this year."
Denham Springs faces Lafayette on Friday and H.L. Bourgeois on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.