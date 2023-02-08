As far as Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hilliard is concerned, the Yellow Jackets are right where they want to be at this point in the season.
“You do all the work in the offseason and early in the season and preseason and then into the season to put yourself in a spot where you can go a game at a time and look to fight your way up to a state championship,” Hilliard said. “We’ve done that. We had one game, took care of business, kept a clean sheet, got a mercy rule, and now we’re going to a second tough test.”
The No. 7 seed Yellow Jackets host No. 10 Baton Rouge High in a Division I regional playoff game Thursday at 6 p.m. with DSHS coming off an 8-0 mercy rule win over Hammond in which eight players scored.
“Obviously the mercy rule itself is great, but that’s the first mercy rule we’ve had all year,” Hilliard said. “Last year, we had a handful of them, but this year, knowing that we were losing a lot of goals, we were very intentional that we were solid at the back, and as the season’s gone on, the guys have just gotten more and more comfortable playing the way I’m asking them to play and the conditioning and shape that we want to play in. It’s very encouraging going into the playoffs and in the first round and mercy ruling a team who, quite frankly is better than some of the other teams we played in the regular season and didn’t mercy rule them.”
“It really just kind of speaks to the way the guys have bought in, the way they’ve fought, the way they’ve trained,” Hilliard continued. “It kind of shows that we’re hitting our best form at the most important time of the season, so it’s a real exciting thing on our end.”
Baton Rouge High scored a 6-1 win over No. 23 Pineville in its playoff opener, and has some history with Denham Springs, which scored a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs to open the season with both teams missing players.
The first meeting between the teams was also the first varsity game for DSHS freshman Jorden Moore, but Hilliard said the learning curve was quick as Moore leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 10 goals and three assists in 14 games.
“The speed and physicality at which (the game’s) played, especially when you’re a freshman and you’re used to playing other 14-year-olds then you step up and you’re playing 18-year-olds, it’s just different,” Hilliard said. “It took him a little time to adjust – not very long. I’d say for most players it takes a year or two years or sometimes longer. For Jorden, I think it took two games, maybe not even that long. In that first game, he was not playing to the level that he’s playing at now, which obviously is intriguing and exciting for us.”
Hilliard worked his way through the DSHS roster, noting Alex Williams, Hayden Baio and Santiago Oliverio were the team’s only players with significant experience heading into this season. As such, Hilliard praised the team’s development to this point.
“They put themselves in a position that as freshman, as sophomores, as juniors, some of them as seniors, to really just be so heavily relied on is big and is important to them,” Hilliard said. “At this point in the season, nobody’s a freshman. We’ve got players, and that’s it – not freshman players, not senior players – we’ve got players, and if you’re good enough to suit up, you’re good enough to play.”
Hilliard said the Yellow Jackets will have to take care of some of the basics once again in order to have success against Baton Rouge High.
“They do a lot of things well,” he said. “They’re a dangerous team, so we’re going to make sure we’re on our game defensively and we take advantage of our chances on the other end. If we give them a handful of chances, they’re going to score a couple of them, and as you’ve come to learn this season, I don’t like giving up goals. That’s the most important thing for us is keeping it zero on the other end and giving our attackers a few chances and sticking one or two or three in the net and moving on from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.