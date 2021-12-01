The Denham Springs High boys soccer team picked up a 9-0 win over Destrehan on Tuesday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Blaze Restivo had three goals, while Axel Agurcia added two.
Hayden Baio, Jon Baio and Santiago Olivero also scored.
The Yellow Jackets face Acadiana on Thursday, Rummel on Friday, Sulphur on Saturday, and St. Paul's next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.