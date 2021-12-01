DSHS vs Destrehan boys' soccer

The Denham Springs High boys’ soccer team takes on Destrehan at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

The Denham Springs High boys soccer team picked up a 9-0 win over Destrehan on Tuesday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Blaze Restivo had three goals, while Axel Agurcia added two.

Hayden Baio, Jon Baio and Santiago Olivero also scored.

The Yellow Jackets face Acadiana on Thursday, Rummel on Friday, Sulphur on Saturday, and St. Paul's next Tuesday.

