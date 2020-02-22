DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne was succinct and to the point in the wake of his team’s 5-1 setback to Catholic High in Saturday’s Division I state semifinal.
“Hats off to them and their effort,” he said. “They defended us in numbers, they pressed us all over the field, their defense played an almost perfect game.”
It added up to a disappointing finish to an historic season in which Denham Springs (20-8-1) was appearing in the first state semifinal in school history.
For the Yellow Jackets it represented another opportunity to face their District 3-I rivals, but for the second time Catholic High (14-3-2) secured a victory with this one sending the Bears to the Division I state final against St. Paul’s.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Denham Springs and know they’re a good team. They’re very well-coached,” Catholic High’s first-year coach Jonathan Brunet said. “Our build-up play was exceptional. Our midfield play was really good. We played fast and played quick. Our strikers had good movement off the ball.”
There was no argument from Thorne who liked the complexion of the match through 20 minutes in which both teams missed a couple of scoring opportunities, including a rebound shot from Axel Agurcia after Will Chevalier’s free kick.
The Bears quickly gained control with consecutive goals in the 25th-26th minutes on a couple of follow shots from Andy Broussard and Reid Wilson.
In both cases the initial shot was taken by Catholic midfielder Ben Katzenmeyer who drew praise from Thorne for his efforts.
“With that diamond midfield, Ben finds that open space on the weakside,” Thorne said. “They do a remarkable job of finding him in that space and then he’s such a good distributor. Once he hits it and we overcommit, then he finds whoever’s making the run. They execute their game plan very well.”
Catholic capped the first half with a 30-yard laser from Alex Leonard, who fired an unmarked shot into the back of the net in stoppage time to make it 3-0.
“I felt like for most of the game we were defending and chasing the game which is always hard,” Chevalier said. “We weren’t able to get into the attack as much as we wanted and build things up. It’s tough.”
Thorne said that his team’s strength this season – his midfield – was simply worn down.
“They won the battle of the midfield and that’s our strength,” he said. “You beat us in the midfield, hats off. Great game plan. Great team. Hopefully they’ll have something for the (St. Paul’s) Wolves.
“It was a battle of the midfield and they won it,” he said. “We just couldn’t get anything connected. We couldn’t connect anything in the attacking third (of the field) or connect consecutive passes. That hadn’t been a problem all year.”
Thorne said he adjusted his team’s formation after the break to get a second striker up high, but it was no avail.
Catholic put the match out of reach in the second half with a pair of goals coming on set pieces.
Broussard scored his second goal on a header off a corner two minutes into the half and Max Cavana followed in the 56th minute, taking a ball that bounced once in the 6-yard box off a corner and scored for a 5-0 advantage.
The Bears wound up with 22 of 24 shots on goals, compared to six for the Yellow Jackets who got a goal from Brennan Amato in stoppage time.
Thorne commended his six-member senior class for helping guide a team with an overall youthful look.
“For those 12 sophomores to experience the semis,” he said, “it’s an experience now that we can look forward to next year and build on.”
Added Chevalier: “We didn’t come out on top, but we made history at Denham Springs. That’s pretty awesome in my opinion.”
