SHREVEPORT – After three straight opportunities the Denham Springs High’s soccer team knocked down the Division I state quarterfinal playoff door.
The No. 2 Yellow Jackets had to travel four-plus hours in order to reach the school’s first state semifinal, scoring twice in the first half and making it stand up for a 2-1 victory Tuesday over No. 23 Captain Shreve.
“I could not be more proud of the boys,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne. “They’ve earned every ounce of what they’ve accomplished. (It’s a) Huge monkey off of the back of the program. Will (Chevalier), Conelly (Herrin), Corey (Bush), Luke (Restivo), Justin (Browning) and Tyler (Burkett) - (our seniors) – I’m so happy for them.”
Denham Springs (20-7-1) makes its first semifinal appearance against a familiar opponent when No. 3 Catholic High travels to Yellow Jacket Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. match on Saturday.
The winner advances to the Feb. 29 Division I state championship at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium against the St. Paul-Dutchtown semifinal winner.
Perhaps in a bit of gamesmanship Captain Shreve, which regularly plays on an artificial turf field at on-campus Lee Hedges Stadium, opted to play on its grass practice field which had deteriorating conditions due to the match being played in rainy conditions.
Denham Springs, which put nine of its 18 shots on goal, gained the upper hand in the 29th-30th minute with back-to-back goals from Brennan Amato and Noah Hood.
Amato’s goal came on a free kick from approximately 30 yards out when his attempt wasn’t secured by Captain Shreve’s goalkeeper and landed in the back of the net.
Not long thereafter Hood won a ball along the sideline, got approximately 10 yards inside of midfield and sent a long ball toward the goal, catching the goalkeeper off his mark, and into the net.
It was Hood’s first goal of the season.
“It was huge,” Thorne said of his team’s two-goal lead. “We had many opportunities to go up further, we just couldn’t finish. Tyler had two huge saves first half. The field was a major factor in both play and all three goals scored.”
Thorne said before Tuesday’s matchup, which was third of the season between the two teams, Captain Shreve’s offense was predicated on long throw-ins and counterattacks.
The Gators produced nine of 14 shots on goal, but it took Burkett losing his footing in some mud near the mouth of the goal for the home team to get within 2-1 when David Gutierrez scored in the 68th minute.
“Denham Springs is a talented team and a tough bunch to go against,” Captain Shreve coach Brett Barker said.
Burkett wound up with eight saves to help preserve a solid defensive effort from the Yellow Jackets.
“The boys fought through the four-hour trip, the wind, the rain and poor field conditions,” Thorne said. “We were the better team. We had more possession, made the big plays and defended well.”
