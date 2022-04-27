Caiden Barcia and Peyton Woods combined to give up five hits, with Barcia striking out 11 as Doyle picked up a 1-0 win over Welsh to open the Class 2A playoff Tuesday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
No. 11 Doyle will travel to face No. 6 Loreauville in a three-game regional playoff series this weekend. Loreauville defeated Lake Arthur 10-0.
Elsewhere, D’Arbonne Woods Charter used a five-run fourth inning and took advantage of seven errors in an 8-5 win over French Settlement.
DOYLE 1, WELSH 0
Welsh had the bases loaded with two out in the fifth on three walks, but Barcia got a strikeout to end the inning, paving the way for the Tigers to score the game’s lone run in the bottom of the inning.
Dru Beatty walked with two out, and Barcia and Woods followed with consecutive singles to score the only run of the game.
Welsh got a one-out double in the top of the sixth, when Woods replaced Barcia on the mound and got two outs to get out of the inning.
Woods was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Barcia gave up four hits, four walks and struck out 11 in 5.1 innings, while Woods gave up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief.
D’ARBONNE WOODS CHARTER 8, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
Joel LeBourgeois drew a bases-loaded walk in the first to put the Lions up 1-0, but the Wolves got two in the second on two doubles, a single and a fielder’s choice to take the lead.
The Wolves’ big inning featured three singles, two errors and a pair of fielder’s choices, pushing the lead to 7-1.
D’Arbonne Woods got one in the fifth, and LeBourgeois had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 8-3.
Lucas Crowder had a two-run single in the seventh for the game’s final runs.
LeBourgeois was 1-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Lions, who had six hits.
Mason Hill gave up nine hits, eight runs, no walks and struck out one in 5.2 innings. Crowder gave up a hit and a walk in an inning of relief.
