Class 2A No. 14 Doyle advanced to the regional round of the playoffs, going 9-for-10 from the line in overtime to edge Avoyelles, 54-53, while No. 10 French Settlement held No. 23 Mangham to single digits in every quarter to key a 46-28 win at French Settlement on Thursday.
At Springfield, No. 25 St. Helena hit eight 3-pointers to rally for a 54-51 win over the No. 8 Lady Bulldogs.
French Settlement travels to face No. 7 Rosepine, a 66-25 winner over No. 26 Delcambre, in the regional round, while Doyle travels to face No. 3 Rayville, which defeated No. 30 Northeast 90-30.
DOYLE 54, AVOYELLES 53, OT
Doyle trailed 36-28 going into the fourth quarter but used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
The Lady Tigers scored all of their points at the line in overtime, building a 54-50 lead before Avoyelles hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.
Avoyelles led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter.
Doyle connected on seven 3-pointers as a team while going 17-for-22 at the line.
Kylee Savant paced the Lady Tigers with 23 points, 21 of which came in the second half and overtime. She went 8-for-10 from the line and hit two treys.
Kay Kay Savant added 19 points with five 3-pointers.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 46, MANGHAM 28
The Lady Lions led 20-12 at halftime and stretched the lead to 33-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 16 points, with 16 coming in the second half, while Stella Allison added 13.
ST. HELENA 54, SPRINGFIELD 51
Springfield led 11-1 at the end of the first quarter, but the Hawks took over from there, cutting the lead to 25-21 at halftime behind 16 points and four 3-pointers from Keosha Smith, who finished with 29 points and six treys.
The Hawks grabbed a 37-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and Smith had 11 points in the final period as each team scored 17 points.
Maddie Ridgedell had 15 points with three 3-pointers to lead Springfield, including eight points in the fourth quarter.
Tessa Jones added 14 points, and Emersyn Neal scored 10, with six in the first quarter.
Springfield went 11-for-22 from the line, while St. Helena was 7-for-21.
