Springfield used a 12-run second inning to spark a 17-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, while French Settlement picked up a 7-3 win over Pope John Paul II on Friday.
In non-district action featuring District 10-2A teams, Doyle defeated Slidell, 8-1.
SPRINGFIELD 17, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 2
Maddie Ridgedell gave up four hits a walk and struck out three in three innings to get the win.
The Lady Bulldogs led 3-1 and got five hits while taking advantage of eight walks and a hit batter in the big inning.
ReNay Edwards went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Halie Williams was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Alayna Edwards was two-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Sydney Kinchen scored four runs to lead Springfield, which had eight hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 7, POPE JOHN PAUL II 3
The Lady Lions led 5-0 after three innings thanks to a four-run third.
PJP cut the lead to 5-2 before the Lady Lions got two in the bottom of the sixth. PJP scored one in the top of the seventh.
Emma Petite gave up six hits, three runs, a walk and struck out six in six innings, while Katie Harper walked one and struck out one without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Addison McMorris went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Brooke Dupuy was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Brooke Karpinski went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ava Acosta was 2-for-5 with a run. Stella Allison scored two runs to lead FSHS.
DOYLE 8, SLIDELL 1
Kylee Savant and Kassidy Rivero hit home runs to spark the win as Doyle scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Slidell got its lone run in the fifth before Doyle added three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Rivero had a solo home run in the third to make the score 3-0, and Savant had a two-run home run in the seventh for the final margin.
Bailey McLin went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Savant was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Rivero was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Bella Collins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ava Roussel gave up three hits, a run, four walks and struck out two in 4.1 innings, while Collins gave up a hit, a walk and struck out three in 2.2 innings of relief.
