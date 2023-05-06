Albany’s Antoine Taylor finished third in the boys 800-meter race to highlight the Livingston Parish effort at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 3A/2A/1A state track and field meet Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Taylor, a sophomore, posted a mark of 2:01.22 and finished eighth in the 400 (55.97).

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.