Albany’s Antoine Taylor finished third in the boys 800-meter race to highlight the Livingston Parish effort at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 3A/2A/1A state track and field meet Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Taylor, a sophomore, posted a mark of 2:01.22 and finished eighth in the 400 (55.97).
Additionally, Albany’s Chloe Suarez established a school record in the 200, finishing sixth in 25.97.
Also, the Lady Hornets’ Cayden Boudreaux finished fourth in the girls 1600 (5:44.03) and eighth in the 800 (2:39.41).
Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt was sixth in the girls javelin (111-04), while the Lady Hornet 4x200 relay team of Hoyt, Sidney Wright, Briana Watts and Suarez was eighth (1:50.65).
Elsewhere, Doyle’s Kylee Savant was seventh in the shot put (31-2.75).
In Class 2A, Springfield’s Layden Richards turned in a PR of 43-2.25 to finish sixth in the boys shot put, while Dequane Davis finished eighth in the 200 (24.05).
Springfield’s Nickaiya Martin was seventh in the girls long jump (14-11.25), while the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Danaria Jackson, Martin, Mi’ya Fletcher and Sydney Kinchen was ninth with a 53.41.
