The baseball playoffs are here, and for the parish’s Class 5A baseball coaches and their teams, it’s all about having the opportunity to play for a state championship.
“We’re excited,” Denham Springs High coach Trave Hopkins said. “The guys are excited. They’re pumped. We had a good regular season, had a lot of growth, had a lot of opportunities, figured a lot of things out, and now that season’s over with, and (we’re) moving on with this new season and the playoffs. The guys are fired up.”
The No. 20 Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 13 Acadiana at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Elsewhere, No. 15 Walker hosts No. 18 Comeaux at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the Wildcats having lost five of their past six games heading into the playoffs, with all of those losses coming in district play.
Walker coach Randy Sandifer said his team is using the playoffs as a fresh start.
“We would probably liked to have won a game or two and been up a little higher, but with the way it’s turned out, we’re still hosting, and that was our main focus was to be able to host in this first round,” Sandifer said. “The last 10 days, we didn’t play terrible. It’s not like we just gave games away. We just didn’t do enough to win, whether it was not getting a hit at certain times, maybe giving up one bad pitch and a misplay of defense, and that was enough in those games for us to lose. It's exciting. We put all that behind us, and now (Tuesday) becomes a one-game season and just try to survive to where you get to the weekend.”
Meanwhile, No. 9 Live Oak hosts No. 24 Covington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We had done a bunch of numbers and thought that there was a slight chance that we could get to eight (in the power rankings),” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “We knew after we beat Central the second time, we wouldn’t be less than 10, so we’re about right where I thought we’d be. We were hoping for eight to get another home game, but it’s all good.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT ACADIANA
There’s some familiarity between the teams with the Yellow Jackets scoring a 3-2 win over the Rams earlier this season.
“It was a great ball game,” Hopkins said. “They’ve got a fantastic team, so they’re going to know our lineup just like we’ve got a good feeling for theirs, too, so now it’s just going to be both teams getting a game plan and executing and throwing strikes and getting hits when you need them.”
“I think we’ve got the personnel to be a dangerous lineup,” Hopkins continued. “It just all depends on what shows up at the park. That’s always dictated by the pitcher you’re facing that day. I love our team. I think we can be really good. If Denham Springs plays the best that Denham Springs can play, I feel real good about it. I love these boys. I love this town. I love Denham Springs, and just like they’ve done all year, they’re going to battle and they’re going to play with a lot of emotion and a lot of pride, and they’re going to play Denham Springs baseball.”
COMEAUX AT WALKER
Sandifer said he’s well aware his players will likely have some nerves when it comes to the playoff opener.
“In this first game, it’s really a do-or-die,” he said. “I think most people, you’re going to have your No. 1 guy on the mound, but your next guys are going to be available to come in and nobody’s going to just let somebody stay out there. It’s going to have to be a pretty quick hook because you have to win this first game.”
COVINGTON AT LIVE OAK
Cassard said he likes his team’s confidence on offense heading into the playoffs.
“We’re battle-tested, and we’ve seen a bunch of really good pitchers this year, so that makes you playoff ready,” Cassard said. “I think we’ve seen eight, maybe nine Division I signees this year. It’s good though. You want to see that, especially when you can beat some of them.”
Cassard said he doesn’t know much about Covington, but he’s thankful the Eagles are at home to start the postseason.
“We’re not going to take anybody for granted,” he said. “We’re going to show up and play our game, but it’s a big momentum start to the playoffs when you can play a home game …”
Cassard said he wants his team to play to its strengths.
“I’m super proud of our senior group, where they’ve gotten to this year,” Cassard said. “They’ve been through a good bit, but they’ve played well. They’ve given us everything that they’ve got, so we know what we’ve got going into the playoffs, and it’s a good feeling. We’re playing well at the right time.”
