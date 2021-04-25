Live Oak and Walker have been in the top 10 in the Class 5A baseball power ratings all season, and it stayed that way when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets Sunday.
For Denham Springs, getting to the playoff party was a little bit different.
The Yellow Jackets were on the outside looking in most of the season but made late push, winning three of their last four games after seven straight losses to enter the playoffs as the No. 32 seed.
As a reward, the Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 1 Barbe at 5 p.m. Monday.
No. 3 Live Oak is the parish’s highest-seeded team in the 5A bracket and will host No. 30 Ouachita Parish at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
“I don’t want to say it too much, but I think we’ve got a good draw,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “I mean, everybody’s back’s against the wall now. We’re just trying to preach to our kids we did our job to get home field advantage, and now we have to execute. It’s win or go home. I like our chances and I like our pitching.”
Walker is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 27 Destrehan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think the biggest thing is no surprises, didn’t drop, didn’t move up, so kind of unusual,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “I did notice where I think Benton and Haughton swapped places when it came out from what had been posted the last couple of days. Friday at school I had looked at some things, and Destrehan really was not somebody I had put down. I had put down Chalmette, Captain Shreve and Ponchatoula. I really thought it was going to be one of those up until last night, and then all of a sudden Destrehan popped in there and it was kind of like, ‘Oh, OK.’”
OUACHITA PARISH AT LIVE OAK
Cassard plans on starting Ethan Prescott in Monday’s game.
“The last two weeks, we’ve been able to heal up and get our guys some rest, so I feel good about the way that we’ve structured our pitching staff over the last month to be ready for the playoffs,” Cassard said.
“I think our players’ intensity’s going to get better, and the good thing that I’m looking at is, at least the first two rounds, we don’t even know our opponent,” Cassard continued. “We’ve never seen them. We’ve never played them, so I don’t think we’ll take anything for granted. We’ve been telling them for weeks we haven’t been playing as well as we want to, and now it’s time, so I think that we’re going to play our best games in the next few weeks.”
DESTREHAN AT WALKER
The schools aren’t strangers, with Sandifer recalling the 2017 playoffs when the seeds were reversed, and the Wildcats pulled off an upset. They’ve also played each other in summer ball.
Sandifer, who said Caleb Webb will likely get the start, is hopeful his team can continue its recent offensive surge heading into the playoffs.
“I think the game (last) Tuesday night, when we scored six runs there in the eighth inning and came back and beat Zachary, I think it kind of renewed our confidence a little bit, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we swung the bats pretty well. It’s kind of just let’s pick up where we left off and be a little more consistent at the plate. Obviously, it was a good week for us when you cram half your district games all in one week and you walk out undefeated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.