Hayden Everett’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth drove in Jeffery Swearingen, lifting Live Oak to a 4-3 win over Covington in Class 5A baseball playoff action on Tuesday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, each team had three hits as Acadiana used a two-run third inning to push past Denham Springs, 4-1 in a road game for the Yellow Jackets.
No. 9 Live Oak will travel to face No. 8 St. Amant in a three-game regional playoff series later this week after the Gators defeated Chalmette, 11-0 in the first round.
LIVE OAK 4, COVINGTON 3
With the game tied 3-3, Swearingen had a one-out single to right field, and Renton Childers grounded out to shortstop as Swearingen advanced to third.
Logan Coley walked, and Everett followed with the game-winning single before Reid Broussard struck out looking to end the inning.
The Eagles walked two in the bottom of the seventh, and the Lions had runners on second and third with two out before a grounder to shortstop ended the game.
Live Oak scored first in the bottom of the first after Broussard was hit by a pitch, Brock Davis walked, and Cooper Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Lane Lusk grounded out to shortstop on a fielder’s choice to score Broussard for a 1-0 lead.
Swearingen grounded into another fielder’s choice at second after a walk to Christ to make the score 2-0. Childers and Jacob Delaughter were hit by pitches to make the score 3-0.
Covington scratched for a run on two hits in the third and got a two-out single after consecutive walks in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. A two-out single after a hit batter to lead off the inning tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth.
Tanner Roberts, Colin McDonald, Christ and Childers combined to give up five hits, three runs and four walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Covington pitcher Tyler Wolfe gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three but hit five batters.
ACADIANA 4, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Acadiana’s C Thibodeaux hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but the Yellow Jackets tied the game in the top of the third after Ryder Wygant led off with a single and moved to second on Jaxon Adams’ sacrifice bunt.
Patrick Landry singled to move Wygant to third, and Wygant scored when Cameron Andrews grounded into a fielder’s choice at third.
A walk, an error and a grounder to second helped the Rams pull ahead 2-1, and a pair of walks and a balk made the score 3-1 in the bottom of the third.
The Rams got the game’s final run on a hit batter, a grounder to third and a single in the fifth.
Reese Mooney, Landry and Wygant had hits for DSHS.
Larson Fabre gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and struck out three in four innings. Jacob Middlebrook gave up a hit in an inning of relief, and Ethan Quebodeaux struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
