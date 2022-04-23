Connor Thurman threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as Denham Springs High scored an 18-0 win over Family Christian North Park on Friday at North Park.
Elsewhere, Walker picked up a 9-1 win over Hammond at home.
DENHAM SPRINGS 18, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
The Yellow Jackets backed Thurman with eight runs in the first and nine in the third while capitalizing on seven errors.
Clayton Williamson and Kaden Gardner each had two-run singles in the first inning, while Patrick Landry singled to score two runs in the first, which also featured four errors and four walks, putting DSHS ahead 8-0.
Gardner, who had four RBIs and two runs, grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Williamson, who walked, to put DSHS ahead 9-0 in the second.
Cameron Andrews, who went 2-for-2 with a run and five RBIs, had a three-run home run in the third to push the lead to 12-0.
WALKER 9, HAMMOND 1
Walker scored in every inning but the fifth to get the win.
Hunter Bethel had a two-out triple in the first to score Taylor Jeansonne, and Bethel scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
Hammond cut the score to 2-1 on Josh Fleming’s single, which scored Christian Bell.
Chance Reed’s single scored Casey Bryant for a 3-1 lead in the third, and Walker padded the lead in the third as Mason Morgan walked, Caleb Webb singled, and courtesy runner Robert Jackson and Webb moved up on a double steal.
Jackson scored on a wild pitch, Cooper Carlton singled to score Webb, and Landon Kish had a sacrifice bunt to score Bethel for a 6-1 lead.
Webb had a run-scoring double in the fourth, and Dawson Goings scored on a passed ball and Tristan Priest drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Carlton, Jacob Chmurka, Garrett Patrick and Phillip Thurmond combined to give up eight hits, one run and two walks while striking out four in seven innings.
Webb went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead Walker.
Payne Petrolia gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out one in four innings, while Kaleb O’Hara gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings of relief for the Tors.
Fleming was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ian Trahan went 3-for-4 and Bell was 2-for-3 with a run for Hammond.
