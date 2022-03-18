The Denham Springs High and Live Oak baseball teams picked up 1-0 wins Thursday, with DSHS defeating Southside and Live Oak topping St. Charles.
Elsewhere, Acadiana edged Walker, 2-1.
DENHAM SPRINGS 1, SOUTHSIDE 0
Larson Fabre and Ethan Quebodeaux combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to key the win.
Fabre gave up all three hits while striking out nine with two walks in six innings to get the win, while Quebodeaux struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
DSHS had four hits, getting the game’s lone run after consecutive singles by Conner Rodrigue and Jed Cambre to lead off the fourth.
After Reese Mooney grounded into a fielder’s choice, Ray McKneely’s sacrifice fly to center scored Rodrigue.
LIVE OAK 1, ST. CHARLES 0
Cameran Christ threw a complete game four-hitter with six strikeouts while giving up two walks for the win.
Live Oak got the game’s lone run in the sixth as Lane Lusk led off with a single, advanced to second on a balk and third on Christ’s sacrifice bunt.
Logan Coley followed with a grounder to short to score Lusk.
Lusk went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Live Oak, which had five hits.
ACADIANA 2, WALKER 1
Acadiana snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the third after a two-out single, a stolen base and another single.
Caleb Webb threw a complete game for the Wildcats, giving up seven hits, two runs and striking out three.
Acadiana scored the game’s first run in the first on a double, a walk and a wild pitch.
Walker tied the game in the top of the second as Hunter Bethel led off with a single and Taylor Jeansonne walked to lead off the inning. The runners moved up on Cooper Carlton’s sacrifice bunt, and Landon Kish grounded out to short to score Bethel.
Bethel was 1-for-3 with a run to lead Walker, which had three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.