Walker is the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A girls basketball playoff bracket, and the Lady Cats showed it in a 73-37 win over No. 32 Natchitoches Central to open the playoffs Thursday at Walker.
Meanwhile, No. 14 seed Denham Springs rallied for a 48-45 win over Chalmette at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Walker will host No. 16 Airline, an 86-59 winner over No. 17 H.L. Bourgeois, in a regional playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Walker.
Denham Springs will travel to face No. 3 Lafayette, which defeated No. 30 Fontainebleau 75-20, in the regional round at 6 p.m. Monday.
No. 6 East St. John picked up a 65-22 win over No. 27 Live Oak.
WALKER 73, NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL 37
Walker led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter as Kennedi Ard scored 10 of her 15 points, and Caitlin Travis had seven.
The Lady Cats stretched the lead to 35-16 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 55-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Travis scored six in the third quarter and six in the fourth as Walker closed with an 18-7 run.
Ard had three 3-pointers, and Walker had seven as a team while going 10-for-14 at the line.
Arionna Patterson scored 10 points for Walker.
DENHAM SPRINGS 48, CHALMETTE 45
Chalmette led 37-26 heading into the fourth quarter when Denham Springs went to its press, sparking a 22-8 run to pull out the win.
Raegan White scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to key the winning run. White scored seven in the first quarter and went 9-for-9 from the line in the game.
The score was tied 22-22 at halftime before Chalmette pulled away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter.
Hannah Hudnall scored nine points for DSHS, while Sheneka Taylor had seven and Olivia Slack six.
