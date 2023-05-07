A handful of Livingston Parish athletes posted second-place finishes in their respective events at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A/4A state track and field meet Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Denham Springs High’s Porter Gibson was second in the Class 5A shot put, while Walker’s Aidon Brumfield finished second in the pole vault on the boys side.
Denham Springs’ Courtney Smith was second in the 300-meter hurdles (45.13), and teammate Jordyn Taylor was second in the triple jump (36-10.25) for the girls, helping the Lady Jackets to a seventh-place team finish.
Gibson, a senior who won the state title in the shot put during the indoor season, had a mark of 51 feet, 61.25 inches, finishing behind Sam Houston’s Bronson Williams (52-5.5).
Brumfield, who finished with a mark of 14-5.25, locked in with Fontainebleau’s Seth Martinez in his quest for the pole vault title, with Martinez winning (14-11).
Martinez cleared 13 feet, 11.25 inches on his first attempt and Brumfield cleared on his second. At 14-5.25, Martinez cleared on his second attempt, while Brumfield advanced on his third attempt. Brumfield missed all three attempts at 14-11, and Martinez cleared the mark on his final attempt.
Martinez went on to attempt to clear 15-but missed all three attempts.
Live Oak’s Will Price was fifth in the pole vault (12-5.5).
Denham’s Andrew Goodwin was fourth in the discus (145-03), while Gibson was ninth (129-00). Josh Hogan of DSHS was sixth in the javelin (162-11).
Walker’s Jaden Bardales was sixth in the 100 (10.62), while Jacob Kennedy was eighth in the 3200 (9:50.52).
Live Oak’s Bryson McKeithen was fifth in the long jump (21-11.75), while teammate David Voorhies was fifth in the triple jump (43-10.75).
Catholic won the boys 5A title with 68 points, while Edna Karr was second (57) and John Curtis third (51).
Denham Springs was tied for 13th with 13 points, while Walker was tied for 25th with nine and Live Oak tied for 29th with six.
In other girls events, Denham Springs’ Makinley Harris was third in the javelin (125-00), while Taylor was fourth in the long jump (17-5.5), and Smith was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.03).
Walker’s Aneace Scott was third in the 400 (57.03), while teammate Grace Ross was fifth in the pole vault (10-5.5).
Also, Live Oak’s Sylvia White was fourth in the 800 (2:23.09) and ninth in the 1600 (5:37.47).
Scotlandville and Zachary tied for the girls team title with 70 points, while Barbe was third with 58.
Walker’s girls were 21st with 7.5 points, while Live Oak was tied for 25th with four points.
