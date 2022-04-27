At this point in the baseball season, it’s all about having the opportunity to play for a state championship, and Livingston Parish’s Class B schools begin their playoff runs Wednesday.
For No. 12 Holden, that means a home game against No. 21 Stanley at 4 p.m.
“I know I’m excited,” first-year Rockets coach Chase Hymel said. “It was supposed to be a down year, and the boys bought in. They played hard. We played well at times in the season, and we did everything we needed to do to get in, and not only get, but host a first-round playoff game. Super-proud of the guys for that and excited to get this going.”
Elsewhere, No. 18 Maurepas travels to No. 15 Saline for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday.
“We’re in it,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said. “I’m proud of my boys. They’ve played extremely hard this year. We went through some turmoil, but they handled it, and they handled it well. Our schedule was extremely tough to get us prepared for what we’re fixing to get started with. We’ve played well against teams that we should match up in the playoffs with.”
STANLEY AT HOLDEN
The Rockets scored a 5-3 win over Stanley on April 15, and Hymel is hoping that familiarity works in Holden’s favor.
“Those first few innings where you’re kind of trying to feel each other out, both teams kind of know what to expect and we can kind of go out there and just start playing,” Hymel said.
Holden enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak, but those losses are to Quitman, Pine, Springfield and Loranger – all teams that made the playoffs. Quitman is No. 1 in the Class B bracket, while Springfield is No. 2 in Class 2A.
“I think hopefully that will have us playoff ready,” Hymel said. “We saw four really good arms in those four games. Just being able to see some of the stuff that’s been thrown at us in these last four games that we haven’t seen in the beginning of the season, hopefully we’ll be more prepared for those types of things coming from a Stanley team who we’ve played already this year.”
Hymel said some basics have brought the Rockets success this season.
“We’re a younger team, and we’re not the biggest group of boys,” Hymel said. “We’re not the strongest kids. I told them what’s going to make us successful is throwing a lot of strikes on the mound and making the routine plays. You go back and you look at all the games that we’ve won or might have lost by a run, we played great defense and we threw a lot of strikes. Then you go back to the games where we didn’t have much success, it was lack of defense, so I think when we show up, throw strikes, play really good defense, we’re in every game we’ve played even against some of the bigger schools that we shouldn’t have either beat, or we had some other games where we shouldn’t have been in the game and we were … It all comes from the games when we played good defense and when we have gritty at-bats and we fight at the plate and refuse to be easy outs. Those are the games where we’ve had success and we’ve been right there.”
MAUREPAS AT STANLEY
Heading into the playoffs, Gregoire the Wolves are playing well on defense.
“Our pitchers are throwing strikes and understand that if we’re throwing strikes, they’ve got seven and eight guys behind them that’s play well behind them,” Gregoire said, noting the Wolves scored five runs in three straight innings in a 15-4 win over Albany, rallying from a 4-0 deficit. “They hit into double plays. We picked a guy off. We’re becoming more and more comfortable in the defensive position.”
The Wolves have seven seniors, but Gregoire said a pair of eighth-graders – Alex Aime at catcher and Kade Penalber third base and pitcher – have come on to help the team. He said some of his seniors have had to take on different roles this season, which Gregoire praised.
“They saw, they accepted that we were a better team defensively,” Gregoire said. “We’ve added some offense with them. They could have (said) ‘Hey, you’re going to start these young guys, we’ll be done,’ but some of those seniors, they had to do the same thing in their roles when they were younger.”
The Wolves are on the road, by Gregoire said the Wolves are prepared for that aspect of the playoffs thanks to playing in tournaments at Hicks and Choudrant this season.
“Our kids are comfortable playing away from home because we do it so much,” Gregoire said. “That doesn’t bother our kids.”
