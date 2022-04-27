HOLDEN – Sometimes it takes a team effort to overcome adversity during the course of a game, and that’s exactly what the Holden baseball team got in its Class B playoff opener against Stanley.
Seventh-grader Cayden Hull had a two-run single as part of a four-run fifth inning, and Brant McSwain struck out six in six innings of relief as the No. 12 Rockets rallied for a 7-5 win over the No. 21 Panthers at Holden on Wednesday.
“We fought, and that’s kind of been our motto, especially as of late,” Holden coach Chase Hymel said after earning his first playoff win after the Rockets trailed 5-0. “We’ve been getting down early, and we just keep finding ways. Early in the year, we had a big game where we got down and we gave up. We gave up and it got ugly. I told them after the game I was so disappointed in the lack of fight and just giving up, and I said no matter what happens, I don’t care if we don’t win another game, we’re never going to give up again, and I think the boys have bought into that.”
Holden travels to face No. 5 Weston, which had a bye in the first round, at 5 p.m. Monday.
The Rockets trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth when McSwain got a one-out double to start the Rockets’ rally.
Brent Cobb was hit by a pitch, and Aidan Hutchinson singled to center field to load the bases. Tyler Thompson followed with a single to right field to drive in a run, cutting the lead to 5-4.
“I tell the boys all the time, ‘A lot of ya’ll have zero career home runs. Let’s stop trying to have No. 1. Let’s just do what we do,’” Hymel said after the Rockets sent eight batters to the plate during the winning rally. “We play fast. We run the bases. We fight at the plate just trying to find holes. We’re not worried about driving the ball. If you drive it, you drive it. I’m not trying to hit it over the wall. I’m just trying to keep the at-bat alive, keep the game going, give it to the next guy, and keep playing.”
With two out, Hull singled to short center field, scoring Cobb and Hutchinson, giving the Rockets a 6-5 lead.
It was a bit of redemption for Hull, who was thrown out at second base to end the fourth inning.
“To know you’re in the lead in a really close game, it feels amazing,” Hull said of getting the hit. “It felt bad when I was in the doghouse, but it felt great when I was the hero.”
“That’s huge for a seventh-grader,” Hymel said of the hit. “That’s a seventh-grader that was probably as low as it gets, had mean, old Coach Chase in his face saying some things. After I calmed down, I told him he’s got to flush it because he’s going to come up in a big situation, and he does, and he goes backside and gets a base hit.”
“He was able to, as a seventh-grader, flush probably the worst part of the game, and then come back with the biggest part of the game for us,” Hymel said.
The Rockets added run when Thompson stole home for the final margin.
“We’re trying to force a balk, and as soon as he (Stanley pitcher Caine Prudhomme), looked to go to second and he was focused 100 percent on the runner, Tyler Thompson’s at third base,” Hymel said. “He can run. He knows how to slide. He knows what he’s doing. I told him to go. I trusted in him. He took off, and that was it.”
Stanley had runners on the corners with two out in the top of the sixth thanks to a one-out error and a two-out single by Mason Burnett, but McSwain snagged a line drive by Zack Otwell to get the Rockets out of the inning.
“I realized I caught it, but it was a reflex thing,” McSwain said of the catch. “I kind of just stuck my glove out there, and when I felt it hit, I closed it.”
McSwain also said pitching with the lead helped him.
“It boosted my confidence so much,” he said after going 2-for-4 to lead Holden on offense as eight players got hits. “I was feeling it out there. It helped me throw strikes. It helped the team get up. We were ready.”
“It feels good,” McSwain, a senior, said. “It’s my first time ever winning a playoff game, so it feels good.”
The Rockets stranded a runner in the bottom of the sixth.
Tavon Pinkney was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the seventh, but Jake Forbes made a diving catch in left field for the first out of the inning before McSwain got a strikeout and fielded a grounder before throwing to Josh Strother at first base to end the game.
“Jake tries to make that play every day at practice, and he has not made it one time,” Hymel said with a laugh. “He’s not made it one time in a practice, a game, nothing, and in probably the biggest moment of the season, he comes through …”
Stanley grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Pickney legged out a two-out single, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Prudhomme’s single past third, which was misplayed in the outfield for a 1-0 lead.
Jadan Evans followed with a triple to right field for a 2-0 advantage before Clayton Smith flied out to second to end the inning.
Prudhomme retired the Rockets in order on six pitches in the bottom of the first, and Ashton Powell and Jace Gooden led off the top of the second with consecutive singles when Hymel pulled starter Strother for McSwain.
Powell was thrown out at second, and McSwain got two strikeouts to end the inning.
“Josh was throwing strikes,” Hymel said after Strother gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and struck out one in one-plus innings. “They just kept finding holes, and we had to go make that change early. I looked at McSwain on the mound visit, and he said, ‘I want it.’ I gave it to him, and he did his thing.”
Holden stranded a runner at third in the bottom of the second after Cobb led off with a single up the middle.
That enabled the Panthers to pad the lead in the top of the third as Otwell walked to open the inning, Prudhomme reached on a one-out error in center field, and Evans followed with a three-run home run to left field, putting the Panthers ahead 5-0.
“We’ve been in the situation before,” said McSwain, who gave up four hits, three runs and a walk. “We were down by five, and I kind of shook it (home run) off because I knew my team would play defense and have my back. We come in the next inning, we score a whole bunch of runs, and it puts us right back in the game. It just shows you can never give up.”
Holden scratched for two runs in the bottom of the inning as Strother got a one-out double to left field, moved to third on a passed ball with two out and scored on Caden Rivett’s single to left field, making the score 5-1.
McSwain reached on an error at shortstop and Cobb walked to load the bases before Hutchinson was hit by a pitch to make the score 5-2, and Thompson flied out to center field to end the inning.
“We’ve been struggling to find that big hit to just blow a game open,” Hymel said. “We haven’t done that all year. We’ll find ways if we’ve got two on, we’ll get one of them, but I think for us to keep going into the playoffs, we’ve got to find a way to get both of them.”
Stanley stranded one in the top of the fourth, and Holden cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning as Forbes singled to lead off and stole second. Hull reached on an error at third, and Strother grounded out to third to move the runners up.
Forbes scored on Braden Ogima’s sacrifice fly to center field, cutting the lead to 5-3, but Hull was thrown out at second to end the inning.
Stanley went down in order in the top of the fifth, setting up Holden’s comeback.
It’s on to the regional round for the Rockets.
“I’m super excited,” Hymel said. “I hope the boys are ready. Weston’s a really good team. We’re going to have to go up there, and we’re going to have to play a little better than we played today, but I think if we come out and play Holden High Rocket baseball, we’ll have a shot to be in the game at the end of the game.”
