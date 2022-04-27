Kade Penalber threw a four-hitter, and Maurepas got a three-run third inning to spark a 4-0 win over Saline in first-round Class B playoff action on the road Wednesday.
Maurepas advances to play No. 2 Choudrant, which got a bye in the first round.
The Wolves got the game’s first run in the first inning when Prestin Vicknair singled with one out and scored on Colby Penalber’s triple to center field.
The Wolves padded the lead in the third inning when Alex Aime reached on an error to lead off the inning. Courtesy runner Logan Guedry stole second and moved to third on Gavin Reine’s sacrifice bunt.
Vicknair doubled on a grounder to the pitcher, but Guerdy was out at the plate. Colby Penalber followed with a triple to center field, scoring Vicknair for a 2-0 lead.
Piersten Struges walked, moved to second and Colby Penalber and Struges scored when Ryan Taylor reached on an error for a 4-0 lead.
Maurepas loaded the bases with two out in the top of the seventh, but Colby Penalber grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Kade Penalber, who gave up four hits and struck out three with no walks in a complete game win, retired Saline in order in the bottom of the seventh. He threw 78 pitches.
Shawn Staggs struck out eight while giving up seven hits and four runs with two walks in 6.2 innings while throwing 113 pitches. Ethan Roberts got one out in relief.
Vicknair was 2-for-3 with two runs and Colby Penalber was 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and a run to lead Maurepas, which had seven hits.
