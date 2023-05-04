Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime ended her high school career in a familiar place, while Holden’s Marcus Penalber already has a new goal heading into next season after both won state championships at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A/B/C state track and field meet held Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Aime won the girls Class B pole vault – the third straight state championship of her career – with a mark of nine feet, 11.75 inches.
“This one does feel better because I feel like I had a lot of pressure on me to do well, and everybody expects me to win since I won before,” Aime, a senior, said. “I do put a lot of pressure on myself because I always want to be the best that I can and beat my record.”
“I’m so excited to let all my classmates know because I know everyone in Maurepas back home is cheering for me, and I can’t wait to let them know what I’ve done.”
Castor’s Anna Kate Myers was second (8-6) and was unable to clear 8-11.75 in three attempts. That left Aime to clear 9-5.75 and 9-11.75, which she did, to win the championship.
“I felt great,” she said. “Whenever I took my first jump at 9-6, I made the bar and I just got an adrenaline rush, and I was just so excited to keep going.”
She attempted to clear 10-8, which would have been a new personal record and a state record in Class B. Aime was unable to clear the mark in three attempts, but she said she had no regrets.
“You can’t get PRs every day …,” she said. “That was the first time this season that I’ve gotten to attempt a PR. I had very good attempts over it, and I’m not even mad I didn’t clear it because my attempts and my technique over it went really well.”
Aime said one thing made a difference for her in her final state meet.
“The support that I had today,” she said. “All my coaches and family showed up and even my friends from far away came.”
As she closed out her high school career, Aime noted she still has the Class B state record, a 10-7 she posted while winning the state title in 2021 – and she did it with a sense of humor.
“I can’t beat my own record,” she said with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Penalber won the Class B high jump title with a mark of 5-11.5.
“It hasn’t really kicked in yet,” Penalber said. “I’m sure it will click eventually that I just won a state championship.”
Penalber first competed in the high jump at the Livingston Parish Championships earlier this season, where he won the event with a mark of 6-2.
“I did a lot of vertical workouts in the summer working on my dunking ability for basketball hoping Coach Landon (DuBois) might like me then, and I guess it kicked over to track,” Penalber said with a laugh. “I had no clue that I was even close to this considering that (parish meet) was my first meet … and it didn’t click until a couple of weeks ago that I had a real shot at this.”
Jamarion Clark of Castor was second in the event (5-9.75).
Penalber, a junior, already has some goals set heading into next season.
“I’ve got to defend the title,” he said. “Next year, I’m going for the state record, not just a championship.”
In other girls events, Kacey Breithaupt of Holden was fourth in the javelin (113-05), and Holden’s Raievah Craddock was sixth in the pole vault (6-11.75).
Holden’s 4x100-meter relay team of Hailey Galyean, Blaize Foster, Craddock and Kyleigh Adams was third (52.68), while Foster was sixth in the triple jump (31-08).
In the boys pole vault, Holden’s Taylor Purvis was fourth (11-05), while teammate Chase Smith was seventh (8-5.5). Holden’s Brody Miller was sixth in the long jump (18-8.5).
In the boys javelin, Maurepas’ Joseph Lemoine was fifth (132-04).
Episcopal of Acadiana won the Class B boys title with 91 points, while Castor was second with 61 and J.S. Clark third with 50. Holden was 13th with 15 points, while Maurepas was tied for 19th with two points.
Christ Episcopal won the Class B girls state title with 62 points, while Simsboro was second with 53 and Anacoco third with 52.5. Holden was 14th with 12 points, while Maurepas was 16th with 10.
