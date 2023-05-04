Maurepas’ Madelyn Aime ended her high school career in a familiar place, while Holden’s Marcus Penalber already has a new goal heading into next season after both won state championships at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A/B/C state track and field meet held Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Aime won the girls Class B pole vault – the third straight state championship of her career – with a mark of nine feet, 11.75 inches.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.