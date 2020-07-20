HAMMOND – After their success on and off the field, Southeastern Louisiana has named senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and senior middle blocker Jodi Edo the 2019-20 SLU Athletes of the Year.
Since 1990-91, SLU has selected a Male and Female Athlete of the Year. The Athletes of the Year are selected by Southeastern head coaches and administrative staff.
Adeyemi-Berglund is the third Southeastern football student-athlete to receive the honor. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada native joins SLU Athletics Hall of Famers Bryan Bennett (2013-14) and Robert Alford (2012-13).
Edo is the fifth representative of the Lady Lion volleyball program to claim the accolade. The Baton Rouge native follows in the footsteps of Courtney Donald (2012-13), Sarah Gascon (2002-03), Anne Bauer (1996-97) and Darci Starr (1995-96).
Adeyemi-Berglund capped a standout Lion gridiron career as a senior leader on and off the field for a Lion football team that earned its third NCAA FCS playoff appearance in school history. The third overall pick in the Canadian Football League Draft by the Calgary Stampeders was an excellent performer athletically and academically during his time at SLU.
A two-time All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana selection for the Lions, Adeyemi-Berglund finished his career among the program's all-time leaders with 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
Adeyemi-Berglund also was a standout academically during his time at SLU, twice earning CoSIDA Academic All-District and Southland Conference All-Academic recognition. Adeyemi-Berglund, who earned his degree in exercise science with a 3.81 grade point average, became the first player in school history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-American honors following the 2019 season and was also named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Society.
Edo had a similar positive effect in helping Southeastern return to the postseason in its debut season under head coach Jeremy White. Edo earned first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana honors in 2019 after leading the Southland with 38 solo blocks, the most by a conference player in nearly a decade. The total also ranks 10th in school single-season history.
Edo ranked third in the Southland with a .330 attack percentage, tying a program single-season record. She also ranked third in the Southland in total blocks (120), sixth in total points (418), seventh in points per set (3.63) and eighth in total kills (338). A strong performer in the classroom, she was a member of the Southland Commissioner's Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Southeastern Louisiana Athletes of the Year
2019-20: Male: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Football; Female: Jodi Edo, Volleyball
2018-19: Male: Corey Gaconi, Baseball; Female: Jaquelyn Ramon, Softball
2017-18: Male: Marlain Veal, Basketball; Female: Mahalia Gibson, Softball
2016-17: Male: Alex Young, Track and Field; Female: Ashley Davis, Track and Field
2015-16: Male: Jameson Fisher, Baseball; Female: Renee Villarreal, Tennis
2014-15: Male: Alex Young, Track and Field; Female: Renee Villarreal, Tennis
2013-14: Male: Bryan Bennett, Football; Female: Renee Villarreal, Tennis and Hope Sabadash, Soccer
2012-13: Male: Robert Alford, Football; Female: Courtney Donald, Volleyball
2011-12: Male: Brock Hebert, Baseball; Female: Maiya Cooper, Soccer
2010-11: Male: Tyler Watkins, Baseball; Female: Katie Duhe, Softball
2009-10: Male: Adonson Shallow, Track and Field; Female: Dana Mayer, Soccer
2008-09: Male: Cedric Scotto, Golf; Female: Kristy Carlin, Basketball
2007-08: Male: Wade Miley, Baseball; Female: Emilija Arnaudovska, Tennis
2006-07: Male: Chris Province, Baseball; Female: Emilija Arnaudovska, Tennis
2005-06: Male: Lars Laursen, Track and Field; Female: Iva Velkovska, Tennis
2004-05: Male: Chris Carter, Track and Field; Female: Kim McNally, Soccer
2003-04: Male: Amir Abdur-Rahim, Basketball; Female: Kendra Oney, Soccer
2002-03: Male: Chris Carter, Track and Field; Female: Sarah Gascon, Volleyball/Softball
2001-02: Male: Andy Smith, Golf; Female: Becca Weingartner, Soccer
2000-01: Male: Steve Trosclair, Baseball; Female: Christine Amertil, Track and Field
1999-00: Male: Jacques Chevallier, Golf; Female: Stacey Turner, Basketball
1998-99: Male: Macky Waguespack, Baseball; Female: Allison Holladay, Soccer
1997-98: Male: Grant White, Golf; Female: Simona Nedorostova, Tennis
1996-97: Male: Martin du Toit, Golf; Female: Anne Bauer, Volleyball
1995-96: Male: Sam Bowie, Basketball and Jeff Williams, Baseball; Female: Darci Starr, Volleyball and Deneka Knowles, Basketball
1994-95: Male: Harvey Baker, Basketball; Female: Felisa Howard, Track and Field and Rena Faust, Basketball
1993-94: Male: David Bennett, Track and Field; Female: Renata Smekalova, Tennis
1992-93: Male: Hank Washington, Basketball; Female: Renata Smekalova, Tennis
1991-92: Male: Troy Melancon, Baseball; Female: Millie Williams, Basketball
1990-91: Male: Oja Fjellstrom, Tennis; Female: Diana Brown, Track and Field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.