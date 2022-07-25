HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University closed out the 2021-22 athletic year by naming seniors Preston Faulkner and Aeriyl Mass the 2021-22 SLU Athletes of the Year.
Faulkner and Mass received the honor after a vote of Southeastern head coaches and athletic staff members, as both led their respective teams to standout campaigns.
Faulkner, a first baseman on the Lion baseball team and former Live Oak standout, helped SLU reach its fourth NCAA regional under head coach Matt Riser.
Mass, an outfielder from Lake Charles, was one of the leaders of a Southeastern softball squad that won a single-season school record 40 games and advanced to the Southland Conference championship game for the first time in school history.
Faulkner is the 11th baseball student-athlete to receive the award, which has been presented since the 1990-91 athletic year. He joins former Lions Corey Gaconi (2018-19), Jameson Fisher (2015-16), Brock Hebert (2011-12), Tyler Watkins (2010-11), Wade Miley (2007-08), Chris Province (2006-07), Steve Trosclair (2000-01), Macky Waguespack (1998-99), Jeff Williams (1995-96) and Troy Melancon (2001-02). Fisher, Hebert, Miley, Waguespack and Williams are all in the SLU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mass is the fifth softball student-athlete to receive the honor and the third in the past five seasons. She adds to a list that includes Jaquelyn Ramon (2018-19), Mahalia Gibson (2017-18), Katie Duhe (2010-11) and SLU Athletics Hall of Famer Sarah Gascon (2000-01).
Faulkner was a second team All-Region and first team All-SLC selection after led the Southland Conference with 17 home runs and 80 RBIs. The RBI total ranks third and the home run total ranks fifth on the program's single-season charts. Faulkner finished the season ranked in the top five of nine different Southland statistical categories, including slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, hits, RBIs, doubles, home runs, at bats and walks.
A torrid month of May led to Faulkner being named the Southland's Hitter of the Week following the Houston Baptist series and the Southland Tournament MVP. The Lions broke or tied 19 tournament records on the way to an NCAA Regional appearance with Faulkner setting individual tourney marks for both hits (18) and runs scored (15).
Faulkner finished his career ranked in the Top 10 of 10 different SLU statistical categories, including strikeouts (first), home runs and RBIs (second), hit by pitch (fourth), doubles (fifth), at bats and sacrifice flies (sixth), runs scored (eighth), games played and walks (ninth), as well as hits (10th).
Mass was named first team All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana for the second straight season after leading the Lady Lions to a school-record win total. she led the SLC with 73 hits and 33 stolen bases, while ranking among the league leaders in batting average (.410, 4th), slugging percentage (.579, 4th), on-base percentage (.481, 4th), runs (44, 3rd), RBI (34, 7th), doubles (14, 4th), triples (2, 7th) and walks (22, 6th).
Mass is just the third Lady Lion to be named first team All-Louisiana in consecutive seasons, joining SLU Athletics Hall of Famers Karin Smith and Voncia Bookman.
Faulkner and Mass highlighted an accomplished group of 2021-22 Athlete of the Year finalists that also included All-Americans Cole Kelley (football) and Kristian Jackson (women's track and field). Kelley and Bradley Makuvire (men's cross country) were both the SLC Player of the Year for their respective sports, while Cicily Hidalgo of indoor volleyball was named the region, conference and state freshman of the year.
Finalists Kelley, Jackson, Makuvire, Hidalgo, Caitlyn Williams (women's basketball), Mya Guillory (women's soccer), Logan Kuehn (men's golf), Jalyn Hinton (men's basketball), Slavko Stevic (men's track and field), Putri Insani (women's tennis) and Megan Scuderi (beach volleyball) were all All-Southland Conference selections.
