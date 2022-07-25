Preston Faulkner Matt Riser

Southeastern's Preston Faulkner and head coach Matt Riser.

 Photo courtesy of LionSports.net

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University closed out the 2021-22 athletic year by naming seniors Preston Faulkner and Aeriyl Mass the 2021-22 SLU Athletes of the Year.

Faulkner and Mass received the honor after a vote of Southeastern head coaches and athletic staff members, as both led their respective teams to standout campaigns.

