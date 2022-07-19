Frank Scelfo arms crossed

Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Southeastern Louisiana University head coaches in four sports gave updates on their programs to those in attendance at the first stop on the SLU Coaches Caravan on Monday at Greystone Country Club.

Lions football coach Frank Scelfo, baseball coach Matt Riser softball coach Rick Fremin and interim track and field coach Michael Rheams Jr. spoke to those in attendance.

Preston Faulkner Matt Riser

Southeastern's Preston Faulkner and head coach Matt Riser.
Rick Fremin

Southeastern softball coach Rick Fremin

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.