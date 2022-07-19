DENHAM SPRINGS – Southeastern Louisiana University head coaches in four sports gave updates on their programs to those in attendance at the first stop on the SLU Coaches Caravan on Monday at Greystone Country Club.
Lions football coach Frank Scelfo, baseball coach Matt Riser softball coach Rick Fremin and interim track and field coach Michael Rheams Jr. spoke to those in attendance.
A full story on Rheams taking over as the interim coach of the Lions track and field program can be found here.
FOOTBALL
Scelfo enters his fifth season with the Lions and has led the Lions to the FCS playoffs two of the past seasons, going 9-4 last season with three losses by three points.
“We’ve got to figure that out,” Scelfo said. “Our players played well enough not to lose by three points. We’ve got to figure that out as a staff, and we spent the entire offseason doing that.”
The team is in its final week of summer workouts before getting a week off then reporting for camp Aug. 2.
Among the players the Lions lost are quarterback Cole Kelley, a former Walter Payton Award winner, and Austin Mitchell, the program’s leader in receiving yardage. Kelley and tight end Nolan Givan signed free-agent contracts with NFL teams – Kelley with the Washington Commanders and Givan with the Detroit Lions.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got a lot of question marks. Who’s going to play quarterback? We’re going to have one. I don’t who it is yet. Who’s going to play wideout to (take over) for Austin Mitchell? I don’t know. We’ll figure that part out. We’ve got a lot of question marks, but we’ve got a lot of guys competing, and I think that’s where we’re at in our program is that when we lose a good player, we don’t just throw our hands up and say it’s not going to be a good situation there. That’s not the case. When you’ve built this program and you’ve done the things that you need to do and put the foundation down, when guys leave – which they will every year, and you have to anticipate that – you’ve got to get somebody else ready to go in there, and that’s what we’ve done.”
The Lions start the season Sept. 3 at UL-Lafayette then travel to Florida Atlantic Sept. 10 before four straight home games against Central Connecticut State, Incarnate Word, Murray State and Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions also travel to Jacksonville State, McNeese, Lamar and Nicholls and host Northwestern State.
“If we want to get on a national scale, that’s what we have to be able to do,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to go play those guys.”
“We want the national exposure,” Scelfo continued. “Now, there’s a fine line between being exposed and the exposure, but we feel confident in our guys, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Scelfo, receiver CJ Turner and defensive back Donniel Ward-Magee will represent Southeastern at the Southland Conference Football Media Day at the L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles on Wednesday.
The event will be televised on ESPN+ and via watchespn.com and the ESPN app. SLC Football Media Day will be televised from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Central). Southeastern is scheduled to be featured on the ESPN+ broadcast at noon.
BASEBALL
Southeastern won the Southland Conference Tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA regionals during a season in which the Lions defeated eventual national champion Ole Miss at home and endured a nine-game losing streak. It was the program’s fourth regional appearance in eight seasons.
“What they endured and what they went through, our leadership was fantastic,” said Riser, who will be entering his 10th season as the Lions’ coach. “They were challenged throughout the year … and just did a really good job of leading each other, and that’s what it’s about. What they built this year, the relationships they built this year, they’ll have for a lifetime.”
The team also dealt with several injuries, but Riser said pitchers Brennan Stuprich will face live hitters next week, and Jay Long (torn ACL) is expected back in the fall. Riser also told those in attendance the Lions added Jack Walker, the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana at Barbe who played at Mississippi State last season.
“He went to Mississippi State, didn’t have a whole lot of time up there, wanted to come make a bigger impact somewhere else, and honestly get himself ready. He’s seen the guys that have come through our program and have been able to continue to pursue their dreams in Major League Baseball,” Riser said, noting former SLU players Kyle Keller, Drew Avans and Will Warren have had success in professional baseball. He also mentioned former Denham Springs High standout Mac Sceroler, who made it to the Major Leagues last season with the Baltimore Orioles.
Riser said last season’s roster featured 29 of 42 players from Louisiana. Live Oak’s Rhett Rosevear and Doyle’s Andrew Yuratich are on the Lions’ online roster.
“We’ve been out in Atlanta recruiting all these major tournaments, but you see our guys … our Louisiana kids that are playing, and there’s a kid across the way a little more talented,” Riser said. “He might throw 95. The guy we’re watching might throw 89. There might be a kid who runs a 6.4, or a kid we’re watching may run a 6.7, but there’s an identity and a toughness in the Louisiana kids, and there’s nothing that you can do to overcome that.”
SOFTBALL
The Lady Lions finished last season with a 40-16 mark, establishing a program record for wins as Southeastern advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in school history, losing to McNeese State 10-4 in the championship game.
Fremin said the group overcame plenty of adversity.
“For the first time, we had games fogged out, snowed out, rained out, flights delayed, and some injuries right there in January that took place with surgeries,” Fremin said. “It’s a very resilient group. In 20 years of doing this, it was probably one of the most enjoyable teams I had the pleasure of coaching.”
Southeastern also led the nation in stolen bases for the seventh straight season with 150 – a mark Fremin said he thought getting to would be a challenge for the team based on early-season workouts.
“We joked at the beginning of the year after the first fall practice, I told my wife (SLU assistant coach Alana Fremin), I said, ‘This is the slowest team we’ve coached in 20 years, there’s no way this will happen again,’” Fremin said. “By a miracle, it happened again, and it was a special group …”
Fremin also noted the Lady Lions defeated a Power 5 school for the third straight season with a 2-0 win over Nebraska.
“We like taking the guarantee check back to Hammond and then turning that thing in,” Fremin said. “It’s getting tougher and tougher to make a schedule, but we still have some pretty tough teams on there moving forward – Alabama, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Duke – the list continues. We’ll continue to do that in the preseason to prepare our young ladies for the postseason.”
The Lady Lions will welcome 11 new players next season, including former Walker standout Lainee Bailey. The roster also features former Live Oak standout Lindsey Rizzo and former Doyle standout Elise Jones.
The team also set program team marks for winning percentage (.714), fewest losses, runs (341), hits (488), doubles (92), RBI (282), batting average (.334), on-base percentage (.403), total bases (710), slugging percentage (.485) and batters struck out (325).
