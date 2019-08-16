HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday the creation of the new digital Southeastern Sports Network (SSN) through a partnership with BlueFrame Technology.
“In today’s world, the access that digital technology provides for fans is key and we wanted to elevate what we offer,” Artigues said. “I tip my hat to our Sports Information staff for constantly trying to innovate the product they’re churning out. This will take it to another level. Fans will now be able to watch every home event like a TV production and for free.”
The use of BlueFrame’s revolutionary Production Truck software provides for a digital network website along with the ability to leverage existing Southeastern social media accounts on applications for television and mobile devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku (TV), iOS and Android (mobile).
In addition to online viewing at www.LionSports.net, fans will now be able to access a free video stream of game broadcasts through both the existing Lions GameDay Experience mobile app and Southeastern’s YouTube channel.
Production Truck enables live productions of Lion home athletics events to now include up to four-camera switching with standard and custom transitions, Southeastern-branded graphics and scoreboard overlays, ad insertion, instant replay capture and posting to social media, encoding to 1080p video, and custom RTMP output.
“This is going to expand our fan base,” Artigues said. “It gives our fans, players’ families and alumni an opportunity to watch every sporting event. We’re extremely excited about this.”
Beginning this fall, Dr. Amber Narro is offering independent study and special topics courses through Southeastern’s department of communication and media studies (COMM 403/699) that will provide students hands-on experience in an assortment of areas, including social media, video production, digital reporting and sports broadcasting.
“Teaming up with the academic side creates opportunities for Southeastern students who are interested not just in sports broadcasting, but sports media as a whole,” Artigues said. “Working with Lindsey C. Owens, our assistant athletic director for marketing, Dr. Narro helped develop resources that made this project a reality. We also appreciate Dr. Karen Fontenot, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, for providing the support at the university level that enabled us to create this innovative partnership.”
