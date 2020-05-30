HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana junior defensive back Ferlando Jordan was named to the 2020 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American Teams, which were released on Thursday.
Jordan was a first-team selection. The Atlanta native is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him earn third-team All-America honors from HERO Sports, STATS and the Associated Press.
A first-team All-Southland Conference and second-team All-Louisiana selection as a sophomore, Jordan tied a conference and program single-season record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns.
His 97-yard return for a score at Houston Baptist was one of the longest in school history, while he had 65-yard pick sixes in wins over Stephen F. Austin and Jacksonville State. Jordan was also named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions in a win at Central Arkansas.
Jordan was one of nine Southland Conference representatives on the HERO Sports Preseason All-American teams. He was joined on the first team by Nicholls offensive lineman PJ Burkhalter.
Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe, Sam Houston State defensive lineman Trace Moscorro and Central Arkansas defensive back Robert Rochell were second-team picks. The third team included the UCA pair of quarterback Brelyn Smith and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham, as well as SHSU offensive lineman Colby Thomas and McNeese defensive back Darion Dunn.
The Lions will open the 2020 season at Tulane on Sept. 3.
2020 HERO Sports 2020 FCS Preseason All-American Team
First Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
QB – Trey Lance – North Dakota State – So.
QB – Kevin Thomson – Sacramento State – Sr.
RB – Karl Mofor – Albany – Sr.
RB – Jah-Maine Martin – North Carolina A&T – Sr.
RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State – Jr.
OL – PJ Burkhalter – Nicholls – Sr.
OL – Drew Himmelman – Illinois State – Sr.
OL – Liam Fornadel – James Madison – Sr.
OL – Dillon Radunz – North Dakota State – Sr.
OL – Cordell Volson – North Dakota State – Sr.
WR – DeAngelo Wilson – Austin Peay – Sr.
WR – Samori Toure – Montana – Sr.
WR – Cade Johnson – South Dakota State – Sr.
TE – Dalton Kincaid – San Diego – Jr.
AP – Shane Simpson – Towson – Sr.
ATH – Brandon Rainey – The Citadel – Sr.
First Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
DL – Romeo McKnight – Illinois State – Sr.
DL – Elerson Smith – Northern Iowa – Sr.
DL – Jermaine McDaniel – North Carolina A&T – Jr.
DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond – Jr.
LB – Bryson Armstrong – Kennesaw State – Sr.
LB – Jace Lewis – Montana – Sr.
LB – Forrest Rhyne – Villanova – Sr.
LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham – Jr.
DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr.
DB – Kordell Jackson – Austin Peay – Sr.
DB – Brandon Easterling – Dayton – Sr.
DB – Robby Hauck – Montana – Jr.
DB – Anthony Adams – Portland State – Jr.
ATH – Troy Andersen – Montana State – Sr.
First Team Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
P – Chris Faddoul – Florida A&M – Sr.
PK – Luis Aguilar – Northern Arizona – Sr.
LS – Colton Menges – Alcorn State – Sr.
PR – Montrell Washington – Samford – Sr.
KR – Lonnie Moore IV – Monmouth – Sr.
ST – D’Angelo Amos – James Madison – Sr.
Second Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
QB – Bailey Zappe – Houston Baptist – Sr.
QB – Jeff Undercuffler – Albany – So.
QB – Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington – Sr.
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese – James Madison – Sr.
RB – Marcus Knight – Montana – Jr.
RB – Josh Davis – Weber State – Jr.
OL – J’Von Brown – Central Connecticut – Sr.
OL – Paul Grattan – Villanova – Sr.
OL – Ty Whitworth – Weber State – Sr.
OL – Nash Jensen – North Dakota State – Jr.
OL – Kyle Nunez – Stony Brook – Jr.
WR – Changa Hodge – Villanova – Sr.
WR – Xavier Smith – Florida A&M – Jr.
WR – Isaiah Weston – Northern Iowa – Jr.
TE – Colton Dowell – UT Martin – Jr.
AP – Elijah Dotson – Sacramento State – Sr.
ATH – Daniel Smith – Villanova – Sr.
Second Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
DL – Trace Mascorro – Sam Houston State – Sr.
DL – Mike Greene – James Madison – Sr.
DL – Jared Brinkman – Northern Iowa – Sr.
DL – Roderick Perry – South Carolina State – Sr.
LB – Levi Metheny – Albany – Sr.
LB – Deshawn Stevens – Maine – Sr.
LB – Colby Campbell – Presbyterian – Sr.
LB – Adrian Hope – Furman – Jr.
DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Sr.
DB – Devin Taylor – Illinois State – Sr.
DB – Michael Tutsie – North Dakota State – Jr.
DB – Kedrick Whitehead – Delaware – Jr.
Second Team Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
P – DJ Arnson – Northern Arizona – Sr.
PK – Trey Tuttle – Weber State – Sr.
LS – Bradey Sorenson – South Dakota State – Sr.
PR – Mike Roussos – Columbia – Jr.
KR – Quay Holmes – East Tennessee State – Jr.
ST – Elijah Solomon – Villanova – So.
Third Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
QB – Breylin Smith – Central Arkansas – Jr.
QB – Felix Harper – Alcorn State – Sr.
FB – Clint Ratkovich – Western Illinois – Sr.
RB – Wesley Dugger – Davidson – Sr.
RB – Devin Wynn – Furman – Sr.
RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart – Jr.
OL – Colby Thomas – Sam Houston State – Sr.
OL – Blake Mitchell – Austin Peay – Sr.
OL – Keenan Forbes – Florida A&M – Sr.
OL – Liam Dobson – Maine – Sr.
OL – Spencer Brown – Northern Iowa – Sr.
OL – Lewis Kidd – Montana State – Sr.
WR – Lujuan Winningham – Central Arkansas – Jr.
WR – Izaiah Gathings – Gardner-Webb – Jr.
WR – Brandon Porter – Northern Arizona – Jr.
WR – Pierre Williams – Sacramento State – Jr.
TE – Chris James – Chattanooga – Sr.
AP – Alex Ramsey – The Citadel – Sr.
ATH – EJ Perry – Brown – Sr.
Third Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
DL – Josephus Smith – Austin Peay – Sr.
DL – Amandre Williams – Montana State – Sr.
DL – Shaundre Mims – Charleston Southern – Jr.
DL – DJ Coleman – Jacksonville State – Jr.
DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette – Jr.
LB – Chris Ojoh – Eastern Washington – Sr.
LB – Glenn Cunningham – Fordham – Sr.
LB – Willie Eubanks III – The Citadel – Sr.
LB – Keonte Hampton – Jackson State – Jr.
DB – Darion Dunn – McNeese – Sr.
DB – Shawn Steele – Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Sr.
DB – Christian Uphoff – Illinois State – Sr.
DB – Xavior Williams – Northern Iowa – Sr.
DB – Jaquan Amos – Villanova – Sr.
Third Team Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Cl.
P – Brady Schutt – South Dakota – Sr.
PK – Ethan Ratke – James Madison – Sr.
LS – Robert Soderholm – VMI – Jr.
KR – Malik Flowers – Montana – Jr.
ST – Bronson Yoder – William & Mary – So.
BASEBALL: Ray, Warren Earn Southland All-Academic Honors
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Ray and Will Warren have each earned a spot on the 2020 Southland Conference All-Academic Baseball Teams, the conference office announced Thursday.
It is the first appearance on the conference’s academic all-star squad for both players, with each drawing a slot on the second team.
Ray was hitting .262 with six extra-base hits and three stolen bases when the season came to an abrupt halt in mid-March. He racked up four doubles, one triple and one home run, scoring five runs and driving in a pair all while starting multiple games in both center and left field. The redshirt sophomore from Jefferson maintains a 3.41 cumulative GPA in engineering technology.
Warren was enjoying a breakout season as a swingman on the Lion pitching staff. He earned wins in both of his starts, for a 2-0 record, and picked up saves in two of his three relief outings. The right-hander compiled a 1.90 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 23.2 innings pitched, scattering 15 hits and only four walks while striking out 30. The junior from Brandon, Miss., maintains a 3.29 cumulative GPA in kinesiology.
Central Arkansas led the way with five total selections, followed by Houston Baptist, Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with three each. Incarnate Word, Lamar, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and Southeastern each placed two players on the teams. Abilene Christian, McNeese, New Orleans and Stephen F. Austin each have one honoree.
Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director and academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were CoSIDA Academic All-District selections are automatically named Southland All-Academic.
The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year candidates must have earned at least a 3.20 GPA and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.
