The Southland Conference will soon have a different look.
The Western Athletic Conference announced Wednesday five schools, including four current Southland universities, will join the conference July 1, 2022.
Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin are the Southland schools joining the WAC, while Southern Utah will move from the Big Sky Conference.
A statement from Northwestern State president Dr. Chris Maggio, the Chairman of the Southland Conference Board of Directors, said Central Arkansas is moving from the Southland to the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Those moves will leave the Southland Conference with six football-playing schools – Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State, McNeese State, Northwestern State, Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word. The University of New Orleans and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are non-football members of the conference.
Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett released the following statement:
“Throughout 2020, some Southland Conference member institutions have actively considered opportunities elsewhere, and that will lead to league realignment in the coming year. These members have long prospered in the Southland with competitive success, academic achievement, media growth and geographic proximity. We fully understand the value they bring to another association, and we wish them success and more of the accolades they realized during their long-standing membership here.
“As previously announced, the Southland Conference is enthusiastically engaged in a comprehensive process that strategically focuses on building more success. With a primary focus on our student-athletes and continuing to meet championship expectations, there has been an extraordinary show of unity among our campus leaders, and a recognition that change is good. A reimagined Southland configuration with new regional partner universities is exciting, and our membership is confidently working toward an outstanding outcome.”
The WAC, which was part of the FBS until 2012, plans to reinstate football on the FCS level for the 2022 season.
“The new members, along with Dixie State and Tarleton, will give the WAC seven full-time members that play in, or are transitioning to, the Football Championship Subdivision. It is anticipated that at least one more football-playing member will be added, but a timetable has not yet been established,” a release from the WAC stated.
The new-look WAC will feature “two divisions for team sports other than football, men's basketball and women's basketball”, according to the release, with Tarelton Sate and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, both current WAC members, joining the incoming Southland schools to form one division. Southern Utah, Dixie State University, New Mexico State, Grand Canyon University, California Baptist, Seattle University and Utah Valley making up the other division.
