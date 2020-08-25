In the simplest of terms, Dawson Albin is back playing baseball, and that’s plenty enough for him.
After signing with Delgado Community College and graduating from Denham Springs High, Albin has a new opportunity at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss.
“I’m just really grateful for it,” Albin. “It’s an opportunity to come back and play baseball, what I love to do. I’m just really excited. It definitely boosted my confidence when I got a phone call from these guys just because they’re a decorated program. It’s very nice over here – home feeling. Not really too much in the city, but not really too much in the country either – just a good all-around place. I love it here definitely.”
Getting to Belhaven was a different path for Albin, who was a mainstay at Denham Springs High, earning All-District and All-Parish honors as a senior in 2018. He signed with Delgado, where he pitched after pitching and playing in the infield at DSHS.
“I was throwing a lot, and he (Delgado coach Joe Scheuermann) let me know that I was going to pitch for them,” Albin said. “I mean, of course being a freshman just getting any playing time at a big JUCO like Delgado, it was really overwhelming at the time, and I was just excited for that opportunity to be able to be on the field with some of those two-year guys and guys who were going different places. At Delgado, I felt at home, and it ended up not turning out the way that I wanted it to, but at the same time, I don’t regret any of my time at Delgado.”
After going through a fall season at Delgado, Albin made two starts in the spring, but his season came to an abrupt halt when he tore his shoulder in his second start of the season.
“On the last pitch that I threw, I just felt a really big pop and I couldn’t move my shoulder,” Albin said, noting he was working on a one-hitter with a shutout through four innings. “It was just kind of hanging there.”
Albin said he knew something wasn’t right, and the team’s trainer confirmed his fears.
“She could tell just from the start that something was torn in there and it wasn’t looking good for me,” Albin said.
“I wasn’t very happy about it, and I kind of blamed it on other people, but it was really just because I didn’t take care of my arm,” Albin continued. “The training staff and everybody over there just really helped me out with that aspect of it because I’d never really been hurt before. I always just bounced back and there was no really bouncing back from tearing your whole shoulder up.”
After surgery, Albin said the timetable for recovery was eight months to a year but he was throwing again in four months.
“It was just a lot of physical therapy, a whole lot of physical therapy,” Albin said. “Just different things with bands and stuff like that, just to get shoulder mobility back.”
“That was definitely one of the roughest moments in my life because I’ve never been hurt for more than maybe a game or two,” Albin continued. “Even when I broke my hand back in high school, I still just kind of played through it anyway.”
As Albin was making his way back, he said he also came to realize his time at Delgado might be winding down, in part because he wanted to get back to doing more than just pitching.
“At Delgado, I wasn’t hitting as much as I wanted to,” Albin said. “They had a couple of guys in front in me that I felt like they had the upper hand me because of my injury, but other than that, when I got back, I came back stronger than ever.”
Albin, however, opted not to play this past season, stepping away from a game he’d played since he was a youngster.
“I went back home, handled some things (was) working out every day, just getting back stronger and better,” Albin said.
Those workouts are what fueled his comeback, Albin said.
“It was a lot of depression, I guess you could say, so I went through some dark times,” Albin said. “It was rough, but at the same time, I just knew that I was going to get back. I didn’t have a choice. It was either stay down or get back up. I felt like at that time, I just needed something in my life to help me boost and get over this hump. I just took back to baseball, started lifting every day, working out, going to the field and hitting, taking ground balls – just the every day repetition. It started at 5:30 in the morning.”
Eventually, things started coming together, enabling Albin to get back into the frame of mind to start playing again.
“It was lengthy, definitely,” Albin said. “It just felt like it would never get back to the extra umph that I had behind the ball when I was in high school and when I started off at Delgado, and then I just went out one day and took ground balls and started throwing it across and was throwing it harder than I was in high school. I definitely felt good about that, and that’s when I opened up to some summer teams and played some pick-up tournaments here and there. That’s when Belhaven offered me. It really not necessarily took me by surprise, but I was definitely more than excited to hear that – to have a second opportunity to come back and play.”
“It was a long road to recovery, but I feel better than I did when I was in high school,” Albin said.
It helped that Belhaven assistant coach Josh Clarke and Albin stayed in touch after the pair first met when Albin was playing in a summer tournament in Memphis in 2018. Another plus is Belhaven has three other players from Livingston Parish on its roster in Walker’s Christian Cassels, Denham Springs’ Dalton Diez and Doyle’s Brock Beatty.
“I love Livingston Parish, the people that are in it,” Albin said. “They’ve helped me out a lot along the way, and just to be able to know that they have three or four guys over here that are in the same parish and are good guys, come from good families, it just makes me back at home.”
“When everybody heard that I was playing again, it sparked a lot of interest in me for whatever reason,” Albin continued. “I don’t know. These guys are definitely guys that I’ve been around and hung out with that are over here since I was a (Louisiana) Knight in 2016. It just felt really at home over here, so as soon as I got the opportunity, I just took it.”
Albin reported to campus last week and said he’ll work at third, shortstop and pitch for the Blazers.
“I should be in the lineup by the time spring gets around, or that’s what I’m hoping,” Albin said, noting he’ll have three seasons of eligibility left at Belhaven.
Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said Albin is in a good spot at Belhaven.
“He’s a good ball player,” Carroll said. “He’ll get out there and work. He understands that part of it.”
“He’s played baseball all his life, and he understands,” Carroll continued. “He got to be around Coach Scheuermann (at Delgado). He played a lot in our program. He’s been around and seen a lot of baseball and he understands from getting to go to JUCO and see guys from other programs come and see how hard some of them work or how hard some of them might not work. He understands that part, so he’s going to get after it and do a good job up there.”
But at the end of the day, Carroll said it’s all about one thing for Albin.
“He loves baseball,” Carroll said. “That’s what he played in high school. He didn’t play other stuff and all that. He was all about the baseball stuff.”
