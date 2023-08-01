The recruiting process sometimes takes players down different paths, and that’s certainly the case for Peyton Woods and Kaleb Howell.
But both of them have found a home with the Southeastern Louisiana baseball program after previously signing with junior colleges.
Woods, a former Doyle standout, announced his intention to continue his playing career with the Lions on social media Monday evening after previously signing with Jones College.
“I always wanted to grow up and play in my hometown and try to do big things there,” Woods said. “With the new coaching change (at SLU), it happened in about a week, to be honest with you. It was quick, but God’s timing is always perfect. It was right when school started, and I’m surely blessed to be in this situation.”
Meanwhile, Howell, a former Denham Springs High standout, is headed to Southeastern after previously signing with Holmes Community College.
“I wasn’t expecting Southeastern,” said Howell, who announced his move to SLU in late April.
“It’s pretty surreal – just to play D-I baseball in general, because that’s the ultimate goal,” Howell continued.
Woods, the All-Parish Most Valuable Player this past season, said his move to SLU happened after a pair of conversations with the coaching staff on the phone, which led to a visit and an offer.
“I was just pumped … and everything worked out,” Woods said. “When it’s in your hometown, and you just want to play for your town, it doesn’t take that much. My goal was to go D-I anyway, so if you get it before (going to junior college), you’ve got to take it.”
Howell said he was set attending Holmes, but Southeastern coaches came to watch him when the Yellow Jackets hosted Dutchtown this past season – a 2-0 loss for the Yellow Jackets in which Howell hurled a complete game while giving up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
“They called Coach Hop (DSHS coach Trave Hopkins), and they wanted me to come up for a visit, so I went to the visit, and everything went well,” Howell said. “Then I had to talk to my Holmes coach and tell him the bad news, but I think I made the right decision for myself.”
Woods said he was impressed with the Lions’ new coaching staff, led by head coach Bobby Barbier.
“They’re great,” he said. “They’re all from kind of different areas, but they’re great.”
“The coach actually told me that when I was committed somewhere else, he saw me and he really liked me, but … I was already committed, so then when he saw I went juco, they were allowed to talk to me again,” Woods continued.
Howell, who was a first-team All-Parish and All-District 5-5A pitcher as a senior, signed with the Lions under former coach Matt Riser, who was not retained at the end of the season and is now the head coach at Memphis.
He said he was able to talk with Barbier after he took over the program.
“At first when Riser left, I was nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Howell said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to me, but then Coach Barbier called me, and he basically said that the plans are still the same, and I’ll have a chance to play this year or get some innings, but I have to work hard, so that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Howell went 4-3 as a senior, giving up eight earned runs, 29 hits with 18 walks and 53 strikeouts in 48.1 innings this past season but said he doesn’t know how he’ll be used with the Lions.
“I’m going to have to work for it,” Howell said. “It’s not going to be given to me, but I’m going to try my best.”
As a senior, Woods hit .480 with nine doubles, four triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs as the Tigers’ three-hole hitter. He also went 11-0 with 106 strikeouts and 15 walks in 76 innings while compiling a 1.197 ERA as the Tigers finished as the Division III non-select runner-up and earned District 6-3A MVP honors.
He said the SLU coaching staff’s plans for him aren’t complicated.
“They want me to swing it,” he said. “That’s what they told me.”
This summer, Woods played in the Connie Mack World Series with the NOLA Cardinals, ending the season with a .375 batting average and a .541 on-base percentage using wood bats. He hit one home run off the Intimidator wall while playing at LSU and was the organization’s Player of the Year.
“I always swing wood bats during the season anyway,” Woods said. “I’ll swing a metal bat twice a week during the season, so I’m always swinging wood bats and just getting the feel for it. I feel like it helps you out with your game and stuff because you’ve got to really focus on where you hit the ball and see it to the barrel instead of just swinging and hitting the ball but missing them on the barrel and it seems like you’re hitting them good.”
