HAMMOND – Former Doyle standout Andrew Yuratich earned the first win of his collegiate career as the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to cap a 5-4, win Troy in non-conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on Wednesday.
Yuratich, a freshman, worked a scoreless ninth, getting an inning-ending double play to erase a one-out single.
It marks the seventh time this season Southeastern (11-18) has rallied from a deficit in the fifth inning or later to pick up a victory and is the Lions' fifth consecutive win over Troy (18-9), dating to the 2019 season.
SLU entered the ninth down 4-1, having mustered just two hits to that point in the game.
Third baseman Shea Thomas worked a leadoff walk against reliever Judd Hershiser. After a ball ran the count to 2-2 on Champ Artigues, the Trojans brought in their closer, Marquez Oates, and Artigues grounded out, advancing Thomas into scoring position.
Oates, who had given up just six hits in 17.2 innings all season, gave up an RBI single to Tristan Welch, a double to center field by pinch-hitter Pierce Leavengood and an RBI single to Christian Garcia.
With the Troy lead cut to 4-3 with one out, Oates hit Evan Keller with a pitch to load the bases.
Former Live Oak standout Rhett Rosevear followed with an infield single, scoring pinch-runner Jake Johnson to tie the game. Tyler Finke followed with an RBI single to left, driving home pinch-runner Joe Delaney with the winning run.
Oates (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in a third of an inning pitched.
Troy’s Jesse Hall turned on the first pitch of the game for a solo home run. It was his first of the season.
Following the home run, SLU starting pitcher Hunter O’Toole settled in for a solid start. The senior held Troy in check over the next five innings and allowed the Lions time to get back into the game.
Welch tied the game with a one-out solo homer in the fifth. The opposite-field shot was his fourth of the season.
Troy responded with a single and then a two-run homer opening up the sixth, adding another run to its lead in the seventh.
Garcia (2-for-3) and Welch (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Lions, who picked up their third consecutive win.
