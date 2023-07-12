Kinder vs Doyle Game 2

Doyle High’s Braden McLin throws to first base during the Tigers’ 5-0 win against Kinder to close out their Class 2A quarterfinals matchup on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

The South Florida Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game will have a bit of Livingston Parish flair.

Former Doyle standout Braden McLin made the North Division team, with the game set for Sunday, July 16.

