The South Florida Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game will have a bit of Livingston Parish flair.
Former Doyle standout Braden McLin made the North Division team, with the game set for Sunday, July 16.
McLin is batting .412 with a .474 on-base percentage while going 26-for-26 in stolen bases for the Boca Raton Blazers.
In his first year at Baton Rouge Community College, McLin hit .304 with two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and 24 stolen bases in 49 games.
A wood bat league, the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League features collegiate players from around the nation. The 10-team league has two divisions with teams playing a 44-game schedule.
