The way Braden McLin sees it, it was difficult to pass up an opportunity to play baseball and get to the beach on a regular basis this summer.
The former Doyle standout did a bit of both while playing for the Boca Raton Blazers in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, and he’s hoping what he learned there will help him heading into his second season at Baton Rouge Community College.
“I had a great time,” McLin said of the experience. “We would just hang out, obviously play a lot of baseball and go to the beach. We had a pretty successful summer overall, and it was good personally as well.”
“I was ready to go down there,” McLin continued. “I was ready to experience something new, get away from Livingston for a little bit, and just experience the world.”
McLin, who earned a selection to the SFCBL’s All-Star team, built on a freshman season at BRCC in which he hit .304 with two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and 24 stolen bases in 49 games.
“A few weeks in, it was kind of setting in that I was becoming an everyday starter, McLin said of his first season with the Bears. “It was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool, first year of college.’ That’s why I love the junior college route as opposed to these guys that go Division I. They’re great baseball players – maybe a little better than me – but they go the Division I route, and they just sit for a few years until they play, whereas if you go juco, it’s not guaranteed playing time, but you definitely get more reps.”
“Going into it, I knew it would be a lot of work,” McLin said. “I had it my mind that I just wanted to play as many games as I could. You show up every day to the field and you work as hard as you can, and I ended up getting a few opportunities early in the season that I capitalized on, and it goes from there. I ended up making the best out of it throughout the season.”
Being able to capitalize on those opportunities came from adjusting to playing at the junior college level. McLin said he went 0-for-7 to start the season before going 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI in a game against Wharton County Junior College in January.
“You see a lot of great competition, especially the schedule that we played,” McLin said. “You see Division I talent.”
“Going into it, your first few games, you’re seeing low 90s (from pitchers), and it stayed like that throughout the season,” McLin continued. “You turn on like a Southeastern game … and it’s like, ‘Man, I’m seeing the same as this.’”
McLin said he bounced around the batting lineup for the Bears, hitting mostly in the two-hole and five-hole spots in the lineup.
“As long as I’m producing for the team, wherever that’s at, one-through-nine in the lineup … that’s all that matters,” McLin said.
McLin got an opportunity to play in Florida this summer after a recommendation from Doyle assistant coach Darrell Frasier. McLin got in touch with league director Doug Jennings, which eventually led to him playing in the league.
“When I went down there, I didn’t know a single person, actually,” McLin said. “I got to meet people from all over the nation, and it was just a really cool experience.”
It didn’t take McLin long to realize the high level of competition in the league, which features 10 teams with players from around the nation, including many who competed with their college teams in the College World Series before heading to Florida.
“It was extremely good,” McLin said of the competition level, noting his teammate and roommate Joey Calabretti, who will be a freshman at Seton Hall led the league in home runs with seven. “We had probably four guys on the team that I played on that will get drafted in the next few years. You had mid-90s arms on the mound. You had guys that could smash.”
“A lot of LSU guys in the past few years have gone through there,” McLin said of the league. “You know how LSU did this year, so that kind of speaks for the league. When I first figured out the roster, we had some SEC guys. I was like ‘OK.’ I didn’t even know if I was going to get an opportunity to play, but continuing from the college season, I just kind of had early success and went from there.”
McLin settled in as an everyday starter for the Blazers as an outfielder and leadoff hitter.
“Pretty much throughout my life, I’ve never really led off that much,” McLin said. “It definitely was an adjustment because your role switches. It goes less from driving in runs to being the guy that has to get on base more. You kind of want to see more pitches so that guys later in your lineup have a feel for what the guy’s throwing and that sort of thing.
“If you get on to lead off the game, chances are it’s going to be a good game, and it gives your team confidence as well,” McLin continued.
He hit .348 with five doubles, 27 runs and 10 RBIs with the Blazers while going 32-for-32 in stolen bases, an aspect of his game McLin said he went into the summer looking to improve upon.
“In college, we worked on stealing a lot, and I would spend a lot of the extra work doing sprints and getting faster,” he said. “You can hit a single, hit a double, but if you can take that next base, it helps out your team. You don’t always have to hit doubles. If you hit a single and steal second, steal third – that’s kind of what I did a lot of this summer. You hit a single and then steal two bases, the next thing you know, you’re in scoring position. Just leave it up to the guys behind you to get hits and drive you in.”
McLin’s efforts earned him a selection to the SFCBL All-Star game in mid-July.
“It’s not really something that I thought about throughout the season, but definitely getting down to probably a week, week-and-a-half before the selections, I was like, ‘It could be me,’ and luckily I was fortunate enough to be selected for that,” McLin said. “It felt really good, and it kind of gave me some confidence. Coming into this league, nobody expected me to do well. You’re looking at these rosters, it’s a bunch of Division I guys and then you see a juco guy. You never really know how that’s going to turn out, but luckily it turned out well.”
The All-Star game itself, however, was rained out after the teams went through batting practice and presentations.
“That’s pretty much the only bad thing this whole summer,” McLin said.
McLin said playing in Florida boosted his confidence heading into this season at BRCC.
“It’s easy to have confidence when you’re successful, so hopefully just keep that going into this fall,” he said. “It’s not going to take away from the work that you still have to put in everyday to be good. I’m not going to be taking off just because I had a good summer. This fall is going to be a grind for sure, and if you just keep working harder every day, then it will pay off, and I think that’s what happened this summer.”
