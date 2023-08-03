Braden McLin 1

Former Doyle standout Braden McLin played for the Boca Raton Blazers of the South Florida Collegiate League this summer, earning a spot on the league's All-Star team.

The way Braden McLin sees it, it was difficult to pass up an opportunity to play baseball and get to the beach on a regular basis this summer.

The former Doyle standout did a bit of both while playing for the Boca Raton Blazers in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, and he’s hoping what he learned there will help him heading into his second season at Baton Rouge Community College.

Braden McLin 2

Former Doyle standout Braden McLin bats for Baton Rouge Community College.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.