HAMMOND – Five members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team earned a spot on the Southland All-Conference squads announced Tuesday by the league office.
Former Live Oak standout Preston Faulkner earned first-team honors. Second-team honors went to Bryce Grizzaffi and Will Kinzeler. Gage Trahan picked up third-team honors while both Grizzaffi and Shea Thomas were named to the All-Defensive Team.
Faulkner, a first baseman, leads the Southland with 13 home runs. He ranks second with 14 doubles, 55 RBIs and a .611 slugging percentage. The senior also ranks fifth with 31 walks and eighth with a .429 on-base percentage. He was named the Southland’s Hitter of the Week earlier this month after a torrid weekend at the plate against Houston Baptist.
The toughest catcher in the Southland to run on, Grizzaffi has thrown out 14 of 24 would-be base stealers this season (58.3 percent). On the flip side, he has eight stolen bases in 12 attempts this season. Possessing a keen eye at the plate, he owns the lowest strikeout percentage in the SLU lineup. The junior from Morgan City was named the Southland’s Hitter of the Week in mid-April following the Lions’ sweep of New Orleans in the Pontchartrain Bowl.
Kinzeler has turned in eight quality starts in his 12 appearances this season. Despite missing a start in Week 12, he ranks fourth in both innings pitched (73.2) and ERA (3.42). The sophomore right-hander from Covington, Louisiana also ranks 10th in both wins (4) and strikeouts (56). Earlier this season, Kinzeler defeated No. 3-ranked Arkansas after allowing just one run in six innings of work.
Tied for the conference lead in appearances (26), Trahan (10) sits back of the Southland leader in saves. The graduate student from Maurice is the fifth pitcher in program history to record double-digit saves in a single season.
A smooth-fielding third baseman, Thomas is a huge reason the Lions lead the conference in fielding percentage (.977). The junior from Olympia, Washington, has started all but one game this season at third and committed just six errors, fielding at a .954 clip. At the plate, he’s produced 13 multi-hit games and drove in a conference-high seven runs May 7 against HBU.
UP NEXT
The No. 2-seeded Lions host No. 7-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The winner advances to a 6 p.m. matchup Friday with the winner of Thursday’s 1 p.m. game between No. 3-seeded New Orleans (27-21, 13-11 SLC) and No. 6-seeded Houston Baptist (18-34, 11-13 SLC). The losers of each game will meet in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday.
SLU (24-27, 14-10 SLC) took 2-of-3 from the Islanders (26-26, 10-14 SLC) in a conference series back during early April in Hammond.
TOURNAMENT TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION
All-Tournament booklets are $75 for adults and $40 for youth (ages 3-12) while general admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 3-12). Students from participating Southland Conference institutions, with a valid university ID, and children under age 2 are admitted for free. Gameday parking is $5 per day for standard vehicles and $25 for RVs.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.LionSports.net/Tickets or by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. The ticket booth at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field opens exactly one hour prior to the scheduled first pitch.
Southeastern uses mobile ticketing as the primary method for distributing tickets purchased online. Tickets will be available via text message or email in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
