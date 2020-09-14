Southwest Mississippi Community College pitcher/infielder Keith McKigney has elected to continue his academic and athletic career at LSU-Alexandria.
LSUA is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Generals, coached by Steven Adams, Jr., play in the Red River Athletic Conference.
McKigney, a former Springfield standout, hit .317 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs during a sophomore season that was shortened because of the novel coronavirus. He also went 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA, recording with one save while striking out 20 batters in 12.2 innings.
McKigney said being a part of the Southwest program “helped me with my fundamentals (which) helped me become a better player and helped prepare me for the next chapter in my life. The community there was helpful and welcomed me with open arms.”
Bears head coach Ken Jackson said McKigney “has so much ability to do several different things. He can flat out pitch. He has the velocity on the fastball to blow it past you, but can also throw the breaking ball that can buckle your knees.”
“Where he could he could become a very dominate pitcher is when he can consistently throw the change-up for strikes," Jackson continued. "Keith is a good defensive player with the ability to hit for average and with some power. I think LSUA is getting a really good player.”
McKigney said he chose to play for the Generals because “they get more into the scientific part of baseball. (Also) I really like their facilities and the coaching staff will help me have a better chance to play after college.”
A criminal justice major, McKigney plans to become a game warden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.